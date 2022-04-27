CBN: Ensuring smooth take-off of RT200FX programme

The announcement by the Bankers’ Committee on April 14 that the first batch of eligible non-oil exporters under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s RT200 FX programme were set to receive their rebate shows that the apex bank is ensuring that the scheme goes according to plan, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

When the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, at the maiden meeting of the Bankers’ Committee this year -held on February 10 – unveiled the regulator’s newest intervention scheme code-named: “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 FX Programme),” which, he said, consists of a set of policies and plans for non-oil exports that will help the country attain its goal of attracting $200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil export transactions over the next three to five years, he emphasised that the scheme was being launched with immediate effect because it was key to tackling the country’s perennial forex crisis.

The CBN governor, who explained that the programme would have five key anchors namely, value-adding exports facility, non-oil commodities expansion facility, non-oil FX rebate scheme, dedicated nonoil export terminal, as well as a biannual non-oil export summit, also stated that the apex bank was intensifying its efforts to boost non-oil export earnings because the country’s four major sources of FX inflow – proceeds from oil exports, proceeds from non-oil exports, diaspora remittances and foreign direct/ portfolio investments – had been negatively impacted by the COVID- 19 crisis. He said: “I believe that the lessons we have learnt from our policies on remittances can be applied in improving some aspects of FX inflow into the country.

“For example, we have all been witnesses to the ever-changing fortunes of oil-exporting countries. Even those that have been reputed to manage their oil proceeds well also suffer from major shocks once oil prices plummet. “In order to avoid these sudden adjustments to our economic life, we need to focus on strategies that can help us earn more stable and sustainable inflows of foreign exchange. We would need to follow the best practices of other countries and ensure that we protect ourselves a little bit from factors that are beyond our immediate control.”

Emefiele further explained that the non-oil FX rebate feature of the programme was a special local currency rebate scheme for non-oil exporters of semi-finished and finished produce who show verifiable evidence of exports proceeds repatriation sold directly into the Investors and Exporters’ (I & E) window to boost liquidity in the market.

As he put it, “analogous to the ‘Naira4Dollar’ scheme, which has helped boost remittances from only $6 million per week to over $100 million per week, we shall establish the modalities for granting a rebate for each dollar that non-oil exports proceeds that an exporter sells into the market, for the benefit of other FX users and not for funding its own operations. “Our plan is to graduate the percentage of the rebate depending on the level of value addition into the product being exported.”

Quarterly payment of rebate

In the guidelines for the implementation of the rebate scheme, which it released on February 27, CBN said it will pay exporters who qualify for rebate under the scheme N65 for every $1 repatriated and sold at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window to authorised dealer banks (ADBs) for other third party use, while exporters who repatriate and sell forex into the I&E window for own use for eligible transactions, would be paid N35 for every $1 repatriated. It, however, said the spread will not be more than 10 kobo. It also said the payment of the incentive would be made on a quarterly basis, adding that “the accounts of exporters that qualify for rebates shall be credited latest one week after the end of the quarter.” So, as the first quarter of the year drew to a close, industry watchers eagerly waited to find out if the apex bank would fulfill its pledge to pay the rebate to eligible non-oil exporters.

N3.5bn for 150 exporters

They did not have to wait for long because at the virtual session held with journalists after its meeting on April 14, the Bankers’ Committee announced that CBN had released N3.5 billion for disbursement to a total of 150 non-oil exporters who participated in its RT200 programme. The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe, who made the announcement, also disclosed that the programme had so far attracted an inflow of $60 million. She said: “At the meeting of the Bankers’ Committee today, the central bank governor announced the immediate release of rebates totaling N3.5 billion incentives to our various exporters in fulfillment of his promise on the policy of the race to $200 billion from non-oil exports to boost foreign exchange inflows into the country. “This policy was rolled out in February 2022.

The initiative is to encourage value addition to export products of Nigeria. Specifically, the policy focuses on value addition in place of immediate, which is semi-finished products, intermediate, which is semi-finished products and completely finished products.” She further stated: “You will recall that the central bank governor announced rebates of N65 for every dollar of export proceeds sold to another end-user and that the proceeds from the exports that is sold to another end-user will attract a rebate of N65 while the proceeds from exports utilised by the exporter will attract a rebate of N35 for every dollar of the proceeds utilised by the exporter.” Responding to questions on the programme, she said: “$60 million has come in according to CBN. 150 exporters will benefit at various levels – some under the finished goods; some under the semi-finished goods that qualify for the rebate.”

On states that have completed their dedicated non-oil export processing zone under the programme, she said only Plateau State completed its port, adding that other state governments were at different levels of engagement. “This policy is only one month old. Getting to process export zone is not very easy so we expect that will take a little more time, but that option is available to the state governments as an incentive for them to set up export processing zones and terminals that will help the export products to get to wharf very quickly and exported timely,” she said. Indeed, analysts believe that the quarterly payment of rebate to eligible non-oil exporters, which CBN commenced a fortnight ago, is a positive sign as it indicates that the RT 200 Fx programme has taken off smoothly. Analysts also note that CBN’s payment of rebate to the first set of eligible non-oil exporters will make more exporters to show interest in the scheme. New Telegraph had reported that CBN’s unveiling of the RT200 FX programme elicited positive responses from financial experts. For instance, commenting on the initiative, analysts at FBNQuest stated: “We see the RT200 FX programme by CBN as laudable, given Nigeria’s weak agroprocessing industry. With non-oil exports accounting for less than 15 per cent of Nigeria’s FX earnings, government backed policies to raise the value of trade is a welcome development. “Given that the African continent accounts for only three per cent of global trade, the RT200 FX programme, if successful, could significantly raise Nigeria’s contribution to global trade and raise the country’s average income and GDP.” They, however, pointed out that for the programme to succeed, “attention must be given to structural challenges in the agro sector, including security, storage and logistical infrastructure and the Land Use Act, among others.”

Conclusion

Still, the consensus among analysts is that by ensuring a smooth take off of the RT200 FX programme by paying rebates to eligible non-oil exporters on April 14, CBN has taken a major step in its bid to help boost the country’s forex earnings.

