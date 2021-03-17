CBN: Extending forbearance for economic recovery

The recent announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that it had extended forbearance for intervention loans by another 12 months is part of measures by the apex bank to ensure sustainable recovery for the country in the wake of COVID-19 crisis, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

As COVID-19 crisis unfolded in the first quarter of last year, Nigeria’s fiscal and monetary authorities, like most of their counterparts in other parts of the world, swiftly rolled out palliative measures to mitigate the impact of the crisis on their economies and provide necessary support for businesses. Specifically, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on March 16, 2020, in a circular addressed to deposit money banks (DMBs) and the general public, rolled out its first set of palliative measures, which it said were aimed at supporting individuals, businesses and other stakeholders against the adverse impact of COVID-19.

Among policy measures announced by the apex bank in the circular was the extension of the moratorium on all principal repayments on its facilities by one year. This meant that all intervention loans extended by CBN to financial institutions, which were under moratorium, were automatically extended by one year with effect from March 1, 2020. The regulator also announced a reduction in the interest rate on all its intervention facilities from nine per cent to five per cent per annum for one year, with effect from March 1, 2020.

In addition, it announced the establishment of a N50 billion credit facility through the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Microfinance Bank for households and small and medium- sized enterprises (SMEs) that had been hard hit by COVID-19.

In order to meet the expected increase in demand for healthcare services and products, CBN also announced that it was opening for its intervention facilities, loans to pharmaceutical companies that intended to expand or open drug manufacturing plants in the country, as well as hospital and healthcare practitioners, which planned to expand or build first class health facilities. Furthermore, the apex bank said it was granting all DMBs leave to consider a temporary and timelimited restructuring of the tenure and loan terms they have with businesses and households most affected by COVID-19 outbreak.

Forbearance for restructuring of OFIs’ loans

However, on May 27, 2020, CBN also announced that it had approved regulatory forbearance for the restructuring of credit facilities in the Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) sub-sector, a move, the banking watchdog said, was part of its policy measures to mitigate the impact of the scourge on the country’s economy. Essentially, the scope of regulatory forbearance for the restructuring of OFIs’ credit facilities was similar to what the apex bank had approved for DMBs in March.

For instance, it included a further one-year moratorium for CBN’S intervention facilities offered through participating OFIs effective from March 1, 2020; a reduction of interest rates on intervention facilities through OFIs from nine per cent to five per cent per annum effective from March 1, 2020 and the grant of leave to OFIs to consider temporary and time-limited restructuring of the tenor and loan terms for households and businesses affected by COVID-19 crisis. But given that COVID-19 crisis was yet to abate on March 1, 2021 (the CBN’s expiration date for its moratorium on principal repayments on the intervention facilities), there were speculations in some quarters that the regulator would extend it.

Indeed, in his personal statement at the January meeting of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy at the apex bank, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, said that although the non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio in the country was only slightly above the apex bank’s benchmark of +5 per cent, he was in support of extending the regulatory forbearance for restructuring of credit facilities by an additional twelve months. He stated: “The banking system has also maintained its stability and resilience during this crisis.

Total gross credit rose to N20.48 trillion in December 2020, an increase from N19.72 trillion in November 2020 and from N17.57 trillion in the corresponding period of 2019. Non-performing loans (NPLs) stood at 6.01 per cent in December 2020 compared to 6.06 per cent in the corresponding period of 2019.

“This reflects strengthening of risk management practices, the Global Standing Instruction (GSI) policy and regulatory forbearance that has allowed banks to restructure credits impacted by COVID-19. I am supportive of extending this forbearance by an additional twelve months, which would enable deposit money banks (DMBs) to continue providing reprieve to households and businesses through lower interest rates and repayment moratoriums.” Similarly, in his personal statement, another member of MPC, Professor Adeola Adenikinju, said there was need for robust oversight of the financial sector to be maintained, adding that CBN must use all tools necessary to ensure that current forbearance granted to bank customers is not withdrawn prematurely.

Extension of forbearance

Thus, the circular issued by CBN on March 4, announcing that it had extended the forbearance by another 12 months to February 28, 2022, may not have come as a total surprise to industry watchers. However, the apex bank also stated that the roll-over of the moratorium on the facilities would be “considered on a case by case basis.” CBN’s extension of forbearance for the restructuring of credit facilities by another 12 months has been applauded by stakeholders, who note that the introduction of the measure in March last year played a key role in ensuring that the COVID-19 crisis did not inflict any lasting damage on the country’s financial system.

As CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, pointed out in his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)’s Annual Bankers’ Dinner in November last year, but for the measures that the apex bank instituted in the banking system to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the country could have recorded a wave of firms’ bankruptcies along with rising unemployment, “which would ultimately have a significant impact on the balance sheet of banks.” Emefiele said: “As a result of these measures, NPL ratios have remained low at 5.7 per cent. The capital adequacy ratio of the banking industry at 15.5 per cent remains above the prudential requirement per cent.

In addition, return on earnings in the banking sector was over 21 per cent as at October 2020. Similarly, other financial institutions (OFIs) recorded a remarkable improvement as aggregate assets grew by N582 billion, or 16.94 per cent (year-on-year), to N4.02 trillion as at end-September 2020.” In fact, the CBN governor also said at the time that he was confident that Nigeria’s recession would be short lived due to the apex bank’s policy measures.

He stated: “The impact of these measures along with the removal of restrictions on movement and resumption of international travel led to improvement in key indicators of the economy as several economic activities returned to positive growth. “A sectoral assessment of economic activities in the third quarter indicates that the economy witnessed positive growth in key sectors such as information and communications technology, agriculture, health, construction, finance and insurance and public administration.

The agricultural sector continued to record positive growth supported by productivity gains in the sector, interventions by government and improved demand for local produce. “The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index in the month of November stood at 50.2 points, indicating an expansion in manufacturing activities after six months of contraction. A total of 18 sectors recorded positive growth in the third quarter, relative to 13 sectors in the second quarter, which reflects significant improvement in economic activity.

“As a result of these measures, GDP growth in the third quarter 2020, improved to -3.6 per cent from -6.1 per cent in quarter two, even though the economy fell back into a recession. We however expect that Nigeria would emerge from the recession by the first quarter of 2021, due to high frequency data that indicates continued improvements in the non-oil sector of our economy.” Of course, it is no longer news that Nigeria emerged from the recession in Q4’2020 with 0.11 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. In his address at the recent special summit on the economy, organised by CBN/Bankers’ Committee in collaboration with other organisations, Emefiele stressed that the fiscal and monetary measures introduced by the country’s authorities to respond to COVID-19 crisis were primarily responsible for the country’s quick exit from recession.

Conclusion

Thus, the consensus in financial circles, at the weekend, was that although Nigeria has exited recession, CBN’s policy measures, including the extension of the moratorium period on all principal repayments on its intervention facilities by one year, are needed to ensure sustainable economic recovery for the country.

