CBN extends ‘Naira4Dollar scheme’ indefinitely

Apex bank seeks to boost remittance inflow

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended its “Naira4Dollar scheme” until further notice.

 

The apex bank disclosed this in a circular to deposit money banks (DMBs) and international money transfer operators (IMTOs), which was posted on its website yesterday.

 

The circular, signed  by A. S. Jibrin, for the Director of Trade and Exchange at CBN, noted that operations of the scheme remain the same.

 

The circular reads in part: “Further to CBN circular referenced TED/FEM/PUB/ FPC/01/003 dated 05 March 2021 on the above subject matter, which was originally scheduled to end on May 8, 2021, we hereby announce the continuation of the scheme until further notice.

 

“All aspects of the operationalization of the programme remain the same. Please take note and ensure compliance.” The naira for dollar scheme was introduced on March 6, 2021 as an incentive to boost diaspora remittances inflows into the country and bolster the nation’s external reserves.

 

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said that the scheme was also aimed at increasing the transparency of remittance inflows and reducing rentseeking activities, adding that he was optimistic that the move will encourage banks and financial institutions to develop products and investments vehicles geared towards attracting investments from Nigerians in the Diaspora.

