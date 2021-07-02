CBN: External reserves dropped by $905.54m in June

Nigeria’s external reserves fell by $905.54 million to $33.323 billion as of June 30, 2021 from $34.229 billion as of May 31, 2021, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. In the wake of the sharp drop in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for 90 per cent of the country’s export earnings) and the impact of COVID-19 crisis, the external reserves have been under pressure in recent months resulting in a weakening of the naira.

In its January 2021 Economic Report, for instance, CBN said: “As a consequence of the lower foreign exchange receipts, the official external reserves declined. External reserves stood at $35.44 billion at end-January 2021, a decrease of 2.8 per cent and 3.5 per cent from $36.46 billion in December 2020 and $36.73 billion in January 2020.

“At that level, the external reserves position could cover 6.1 months of import for goods and services and 8.2 months of import for goods only,” it added. The apex bank’s data also shows that the reserves dropped by $1.1 billion in February, falling from $36.19 billion on February 1 to $35.09 billion on February 26. Similarly, the reserves lost $178 million in March, dropping from $34.99 billion on March 1 to $34.82 billion on March 31. Indeed, although the external reserves briefly headed north in mid-April, rising to $35.254 billion as of April 16, between then and May 31, the reserves lost $1.024 billion. This is despite oil prices rebounding to over $70 per barrel in recent months.

