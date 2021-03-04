Business

CBN facilitates release of 50,000 MT of maize

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released 50,000 metric tonnes of maize into the Nigerian market, it announced in a statement yesterday. According to the statement, “the bank’s February 2021 release of maize in fulfillment of its pledge to reduce the price of the commodity, was done through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) to major poultry feed producers and poultry producers in the country.”

The CBN facilitated release of the 50,000 metric tonnes of maize in the second week of February has made an impact as the maize market has recorded a reduction in price from N200,000.00 per metric tonnes to about N180,000.00 per metric tonnes.

It is still anticipated that the current price will further reduce. Major beneficiaries of the February release include Premier Flour Mills, Crown – Olam, Grand Cereals, Animal Care, Amobyn and Hybrid Feeds. Others include Zartech, Wacot, Sayeed Farms, Pandagri Novum and Premium Farms as well as the South West, South-South, North West and North Central chapters of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN).

The benefiting companies represent the major players in the poultry value chain in the country. The release of the 50,000 metric tonnes of maize forestalls price pressure and reduces the activities of intermediaries (middlemen) in the Nigerian Maize market.

It will be recalled that the CBN had in January this year announced plans to release 300,000 metric tonnes of maize into the country’s maize market as part of measures to bridge the shortfall in production and augment local production of the commodity. The current shortfall in the quantity of maize available in the market, which the CBN is working on mitigating, is attributed to activities of banditry, drought in some parts of the country last year, activities of hoarders and middlemen, as well as insecurity around the major maize producing belt of Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and part of Kano states.

