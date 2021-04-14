CBN: Facilitating productive milieu for Nigerian youths

With the crime rate in the country at record high, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is spearheading efforts to facilitate the creation of long term, productive work for Nigerian youths writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed in a report released on March 15 this year that Nigeria’s unemployment rate jumped to 33.3 per cent in Q4’20, the highest in at least 13 years and, according to some estimations, the second-highest unemployment rate in the world. However, clearly of the greatest concern to stakeholders was the NBS’ revelation that young people (15 – 34 years, about 50 per cent of the labour force) accounted for a staggering 42 per cent of Nigeria’s unemployment rate as of the fourth quarter of 2020. It was not as if the NBS figures came as a complete surprise to industry watchers.

In fact, in its Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) unveiled on June 24, last year, the Federal Government had predicted that the rate of unemployment would rise to 33.6 per cent at the end of 2020 if urgent steps were not taken. Also, in a report it issued on February 8, 2021, at the end of its Article IV Consultation with Nigeria, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted, among other things, that the country’s “unemployment rate reached 27 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, with youth unemployment at 41 per cent.”

The fund also stated: “Socioeconomic conditions have deteriorated, with rising food inflation, elevated youth unemployment, mass protests in October 2020 and surveys show worsening food insecurity with a significant impact on the vulnerable.” Furthermore, given that rising youth unemployment is usually linked with social unrest and poverty, virtually all administrations since the 1980s had always announced some sort of measures to tackle the problem. Instead of getting better, however, the nation’s youth unemployment crisis has deepened over the years, resulting in a lot of young Nigerians getting involved in fraudulent activities, including cybercrime. Thus, since he assumed office as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in June 2014, Mr. Godwin Emefiele has led the apex bank to launch several intervention schemes targeted at addressing rising youth unemployment.

CIFI One of such schemes is the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), which CBN introduced in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee. Giving details about the initiative at a press briefing after the 342nd meeting of the Bankers’ Committee in February 2019, the then Director, Banking Supervision Department, CBN, Mr. Ahmed Abdullahi, disclosed that the decision to support the creative industry was borne out of the committee’s conviction that the sector holds the key to job creation, poverty reduction and inclusive growth. Also speaking at the briefing, the Managing Director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, said: “The Bankers’ Committee, after a lot of research identified the creative and IT sector as a critical sector to support social and inclusive growth in Nigeria. We’ve basically found out that the sector would generate a significant amount of employment given how Nigerians inclined in the creative sector have done well in music and others.” According to CBN, the initiative, which is aimed at enabling businesses to obtain loans up to the tune of N500 million, has four different pillars that cut across different fields- fashion, information technology, movies, and music. Eligible businesses in these fields, CBN said, could access loans under the scheme at a maximum interest rate of nine per cent per annum (all charges inclusive). The regulator also revealed that the scheme would be funded from the Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), also an initiative it jointly established with the Bankers’ Committee.

Restoration of National Arts Theatre

However, many young Nigerians did not appear to take a lot of interest in the CIFI until October 2019 when top officials of CBN and the nation’s banks invited the media to tour the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu complex, during which they formally declared their commitment to using their funds to restore the iconic edifice to its glory days. Speaking to journalists at the time, Emefiele said he was optimistic that when the restoration of the facility is completed, it would be 10 times better than the kind of convention centres seen in many parts of the world and would attract international attention.

Noting that close to 60 per cent of Nigeria’s estimated population of 200 million was under the age of 35, indicating that the country has a youthful population that needs to be engaged, Emefiele lamented that many educated youths from universities were without employment despite the fact that many of them had unleashed their creative talents in creating jobs, not only for themselves, but also for others through music, movie, fashion and IT skills. He thus announced that CBN and the Bankers’ Committee had decided to leverage the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI) to revive the National Theatre.

He said: “We will build a hub around this edifice to accommodate them (youths) so that they can develop their God-given gift. I can imagine what this place will look like in another two years. Every weekend if there will be something happening here, it will boost the tourism potential of Lagos State and Nigeria. “Nigerians go out of the country for different seminars. I must say this bluntly, there was a time within three months that Nigerian businessmen were going to South Africa to attend almost four seminars, and they were saying that Nigeria does not have a convention centre.”

One million jobs

Throwing more light on the project at the Bankers’ Committee Retreat in Ogere, Ogun State, in December 2019, the CBN governor stated that the country had the potential to earn over $20 billion annually from the creative industry, adding that the National Theater was expected to serve as the initial pilot for the Nigeria creative industry centre. He said: “The creative center, which comprises music, movies, fashion and ICT can be a key source of growth for our economy creating up to one million jobs for our teeming youths. It will also aid our objective of reducing our dependence on revenues from crude oil. India for example in 2018, generated over $240 billion from exports of IT, movies, music and fashion related goods and services. “This amount is over five times our annual earnings from the sale of crude oil. With our human capital resources and an enabling environment that will help harness the creative talents of our youths, Nigeria has the potential to earn over $20 billion annually from the creative industry.” He further stated: “Our goal for the National Theatre, is to create an environment where startups and existing businesses are rewarded for their creativity. The National Theatre, when fully renovated, will be able to support skills acquisition and job creation for over one million Nigerians over the next five years. “These Nigerians will be empowered with funds at single digits interest rate, high level training using state-of-the-art tools, and networks that will enable them to turn their ideas into a reality.” The CBN boss disclosed that when the renovation work at the National Theatre is completed, along with the construction of supporting facilities that will be built around it, including a hotel and an expansive conference centre, the Bankers’ Committee planned to build similar creative industry centres in Kano, Port Harcourt or Enugu.

N75bn youth investment fund

Apart from its collaborative efforts with the Bankers’ Committee to tackle youth unemployment, CBN, on July 20, last year, coordinated with the fiscal authorities, especially, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD), to introduce a N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), which it said was designed to improve access to finance for youth and youth-owned enterprises for national development. The apex bank said the fund was primarily targeted at financially empowering Nigeria youth to generate at least 500,000 jobs in the country between 2020 and 2023. Eligible businesses under the programme are in areas such as technology/innovation; agriculture and related value chain; green economy and renewable energy sector; logistics and supply chain; manufacturing; hospitality/ tourism and construction. Others are creative sector, healthcare value chain, trading and services and as well as any other activity determined by CBN itself and FMYSD.

Conclusion

Although the youth unemployment crisis clearly does not look like something that would end in the near term, the consensus in financial circles, at the weekend, was that CBN’s efforts to facilitate the creation of long term, productive work for Nigerian youths would go a long way in boosting economic growth and help to curb social unrest.

