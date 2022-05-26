CBN faults report on Emefiele’s sack

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has described as untrue, online media reports purporting the sacking of its governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele. Head of Corporate Communications at CBN, Osita Nwanisiobi, made the rebuttal on Wednesday in Abuja when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). Emefiele is currently out of the country on official assignment. The CBN governor has been under public scrutiny since he purportedly declared interest to run for the presidency at the 2023 general elections.
