CBN: Federally collected revenue dropped by 22.4% in May

A 30.4 per cent shortfall in nonoil receipts led to federally collected revenue declining by 22.4 per cent (N292.30billion) to N1.02trillion in May, from N1.31trillion in the previous month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

Theapexbankstatedthisin its Economic Report for May 2022 released yesterday. However, according to the report, overall fiscal deficit of the Federal Government in May 2022 contracted by 1.5 per cent to N524.25 billion, relative to the target, driven, largely, by a14.0percentdropinaggregate expenditure. Thereportsaid:“Provisional federally collected revenue in May dropped due to lower non-oil receipts. At N1,015.44 billion, federation revenue fell belowthelevelsinAprilandthe monthlybudgetby22.4percent and 35.8 per cent, respectively. “The decline was attributed to a 30.4 per cent shortfall in non-oil receipts, relative to the target. In terms of share, non-oil revenue maintained its dominance in gross federation receipts, accounting for 54.1 per cent, while oil revenue constituted the balance of 45.9 per cent.

“Oil revenue, at N466.34 billion, was above the level in April by 3.6 per cent, but fell short of the budget target by 41.1percent. The increase in oil revenue relative to April was attributed to increased earnings from Domestic Crude Oil and Gassales, followingthesurgein crudeoilprice. However, higher value shortfall recovery, for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), continued to weigh on gross oil earnings.

“On the other hand, nonoil receipts, at N549.10 billion, dropped below the levels in April and the monthly budget by 36.0 per cent and 30.4 per cent, respectively. The performance reflected the 66.2 per cent, 24.1 per cent, and 18.5 per cent decline in Company Income Tax (CIT), Customs & Excise Duties, and Value- Added Tax (VAT), respectively. In addition, receipts from CIT were particularly low, due to seasonal effects, as firms preparedtowardstheend- Junecutoff date for filing tax returns.”

Similarly, the report said thatatN387.93billion, theprovisional retained revenue of the Federal Government in May declinedby7.2percentand56.7 per cent, relative to April and the budget, respectively, adding that shortfalls in earnings at the federation level affected Federal Government receipts in the review period. On expenditure in the review period, the report stated: “Provisionaldataindicatethat, at N912.18 billion, aggregate expenditureinMaycontractedby N148.87 billion or 14.0 per cent, relative to the N1,061.04 billion inApril. Thiswasexplainedby a 3.4 per cent and 46.8 per cent declineinrecurrentand capital releases, respectively.

“Consequently, recurrent spending maintained its dominance in total FGN spending; accounting for 80.2 per cent; capital expenditure and transfers constituted the balance of 15.3 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.” According to the report, “following the 14.0 per cent decline in government spending and 7.2 per cent fall in FGN retainedrevenue, theprovisional fiscal deficit, at N524.25 billion, was 18.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent below the level in April and the budget benchmark, respectively.” The report also stated that CBN’s total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers in May were $1.18 billion, a decrease of 24.4 per cent, below $1.56 billion in April.

 

