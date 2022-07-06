Business

CBN: FG earn $11.20bn from oil export in 3 months

The Federal Government earned $11.20 billion from crude oil exports between December 2021 and February this year, data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. According to the Economic Report for February 2022 released by the apex bank last week, the government earned $4.16 billion from crude oil export during the period compared with the $3.81 billion earned in January. With New Telegraph’s analysis of CBN’s Economic Report for January 2022 indicating that government earned $3.23 billion from crude oil export in December 2021, indicating that in the three-month period, the Federal Government raked in a total of $11.20 billion from oil export. Further analysis of the CBN data shows that compared with the foregoing numbers, the government earned $2.21 billion and $2.31 billion from oil export in January 2021 and December 2020 respectively.

The apex bank attributed the significant increase in government earnings in January and February this year, compared with the numbers for 2021, to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war. Thus, in its Economic Report for January 2022, CBN stated: “Rising Russia-Ukraine tensions led to further rise in crude oil prices at the international market and resulted in higher export receipts. Provisional data revealed that total value of crude oil and gas export increased by 16.1 per cent to $4.29 billion, compared with $3.69 billion in December 2021. “A disaggregation shows that crude oil export receipts increased by 17.9 per cent to $3.81 billion, relative to $3.23 billion in December 2021. The increase was driven, majorly, by the rise in the price of Nigeria’s reference crude, the Bonny Light, by 16.2 per cent to an average of $87.07pb, relative to $74.95pb in December 2021.

“Similarly, gas export receipts, increased by 3.6 per cent to $0.48 billion, compared with the value in December 2021, due to higher gas prices, particularly in Europe, following increased demand for energy during the winter period. Crude oil and gas export constituted 88.1 per cent of total exports, with oil accounting for 78.2 per cent and gas export 9.9 per cent.” Equally, the CBN’s Economic Report for February said: “Heightened concerns about global crude oil and gas supply, drove prices higher, benefiting crude oil-exporting countries like Nigeria.

Accordingly, estimated aggregate crude oil and gas export receipts rose by 8.8 per cent and stood at $4.66 billion, compared with $4.29 billion in January 2022. “Further analysis shows that crude oil receipts increased by 9.2 per cent to $4.16 billion, from $3.81 billion in January 2022, driven by the rise in the price of Nigeria’s reference crude. The Bonny Light rose by 12.3 per cent, to an average of $99.64pb, relative to $88.71pb in January 2022. “Similarly, gas export receipts, grew by 5.2 per cent to $0.51 billion, from $0.48 billion in January 2022. The dominance of crude oil and gas export in total export was evident as it constituted 89.2 per cent of total export, with oil accounting for 79.5 per cent, while gas export represented 9.7 per cent.”

Analysts believe that with the Russia-Ukraine conflict not looking likely to be resolved anytime soon, the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s revenue) will remain above $100 per barrel in the near to medium term, thereby boosting Federal Government’s earnings. According to data published by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Nigeria earned $206.06 billion from crude oil exports between 2015 to 2019 under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Although, Nigeria is one of Africa’s leading oil producers, analysts note that the country has not reaped the kind of benefits other major oil producers on the continent are receiving from the Ukraine war-induced surge in oil prices in the last few months because Africa’s largest economy faces challenges (pipeline vandalism and insecurity, among others),which prevent the country from meeting its OPEC oil production quota. For instance, OPEC data shows that Nigeria’s oil production fell to 1.2 million barrels per day in April 2022 from 1.238 million barrels in March, which is significantly lower than the oil benchmark of 1.88 million barrels per day in the country’s 2022 budget.

 

