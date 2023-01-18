CBN: FG earns N2.85trn from non-oil export in 10 months

The Federal Government raked in N2.85trillion (about $6.60billion) as earnings from non-oil and electricity export between January and October last year, latest data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. The amount is $2 billion (43.86per cent) more than the $4.56billion that the country earned from nonoil export in the corresponding period of 2021. New Telegraph’s analysis of the October 2022 Economic Report and the Q3’22 Economic Report recently released by the apex bank, indicates that the country earned $400million from non-oil and electricity export in October compared with $1.97bilion and $2.24billion in Q3 and Q2’22 respectively.

With the CBN’s Q1’22 Economic Report showing that the Federal Government received $1.95billion from non-oil export in the first three months of last year, it means that the country’s non-oil and electricity export receipts amounted to $6.60billion between January and October last year. Specifically, the October 2022 Economic Report states that “Nonoil export earnings rose by 3.6 per cent to $0.40 billion, from $0.38 billion in September 2022, largely, due to sustained favourable commodity prices at the international market.

“Analysis by direction of trade reveals that Brazil was the major destination of non-oil export products with a share of 21.7 per cent. Export to France followed with 8.2 per cent; Spain, 7.5 per cent; Argentina, 6.5 per cent; and China, 6.4 per cent.

“The major commodities exported were urea, which accounted for the largest share of 39.1 per cent, followed by cocoa beans with 11.6 per cent; and aluminum, 7.2 per cent. Receipts from the top 5 non-oil exporters increased by 37.1 per cent to $0.18 billion, compared with $0.13 billion in September 2022.” Also, the CBN’s Q3’ 2022 Economic Report states: “The nonoil, including electricity export receipts decreased marginally by 0.03 per cent to $1.97 billion.

In terms of share in total exports, crude oil and gas export receipts remained dominant, accounting for 84.8 per cent while non-oil exports accounted for the balance. Similarly, according to the apex bank’s Q2’22 Economic Report: “Non-oil and electricity export receipts increased by 15.0 per cent to $2.24 billion, from $1.95 billion in the preceding quarter.

In terms of share of total exports, crude oil and gas export receipts remained dominant, accounting for 88.4 per cent, while non-oil ex-port accounted for the balance.” Analysts note that in its bid to help end the country’s reliance on crude oil exports as the government’s main source of foreign exchange earnings, the CBN has in the last few years introduced several intervention schemes to boost non-oil export earnings. One of such schemes, codenamed, “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 FX Programme),” which was unveiled by the apex bank on February 10 last year, consists of a set of policies and plans for non-oil exports that would help the country attract $200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil export transactions over the next three to five years.

For instance, a key feature of the programme is its non-oil FX rebate component , which is a special local currency rebate scheme for non-oil exporters of semi-finished and finished produce who show verifiable evidence of exports proceeds repatriation sold directly into the Investors and Exporters’ (I & E) window to boost liquidity in the market. According to the guidelines of the non-oil FX rebate feature of the scheme, the CBN would offer N65 for every $1 repatriated and sold at the I&E window to Authorised Dealers and Banks (ADBs) for other third party use and $35 for every $1 repatriated and sold at the I&E Window for own use on eligible transactions only.

The guidelines also indicate that payment of incentive will be made on quarterly basis and that the accounts of exporters that qualify for rebates would be credited latest one week after the end of the quarter. New Telegraph reports that at the second edition of RT200 Export Summit held in Lagos in November, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced that in less than 12 months of its introduction, the RT200 Programme had yielded $4.987 billion for the country. He said: “In 2022, a total of $4.987 billion have been repatriated into the country by non-oil exporters, higher than $3.190 billion repatriated in 2021.

Of this amount, only $1.966 billion qualified for the rebate programme, but only $1.559 billion was sold at the I & E window or for own use. “The CBN has also paid out about N81 billion in rebate to hard working Nigeria exporters. This is a testament to the resolve of the CBN to ensure quick acceleration of the export value chain in the country.”

