CBN: FG recorded N1.3trn Q3 fiscal deficit

The Federal Government recorded a fiscal deficit of N1.3 trillion in the third quarter of this year, even as federally collected revenue, during the lected revenue increased in Q3 2020 compared with the preceding quarter, it was below collections recorded in the same quarter of 2019 and the budget benchmark by 22.1 per cent and 10.7 per cent, respectively. According to the CBN, federally collected revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was driven largely by nonoil revenue sources (58 per cent), while oil revenue accounted for 42.0 per cent of the federation revenue.

It stated: “At N2,268.70 billion, receipt federation revenue was below both the budget benchmark of N2,540.51 billion and the third quarter of 2019 collection of N2,912.73 billion, by 10.7 per cent and 22.1 per cent, respectively.

“The observed shortfall in collections, relative to the revised budget benchmark, was attributed, largely, to low collections from nonoil revenue. Specifically, receipts from Customs & Excise, Education Tax, VAT and FGN Independent Revenue, were below their budget benchmarks. The low receipts were symptomatic of the ongoing ravaging effect of the pandemic on businesses.

“Given declining revenue and relatively high expenditure profile, the fiscal operations of the FGN in the review period resulted in a provisional deficit of N1,289.03 billion. This represented 3.6 per cent and 47.0 per cent increase above the revised budget benchmark and the level in the corresponding period of 2019, respectively.”

The banking regulator further noted that: “The deterioration in the overall fiscal deficit, relative to the budget benchmark, followed increased government spending aimed at curtailing the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and restarting growth, through social intervention programmes and stimulus packages, and reducing infrastructural deficits.” According to the CBN, the loosening of the monetary policy stance in the third quarter enhanced the supply of credit to the real sector of the economy, and boosted liquidity to the banking system, thereby ensuring that the financial sector remained resilient during the period.

Specifically, the apex bank said: “The health of banks was generally good, as asset quality, measured by the ratio of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) to industry total outstanding loans improved to 6.0 per cent at end-September 2020, albeit above the 5.0 per cent prudential requirement. “The industry Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) rose marginally to 15.4 per cent at end-September 2020, relative to the level at end-June 2020 and above the regulatory benchmark of 10.0 per cent. The liquidity ratio, at 61.8 per cent, remains above the 30.0 per cent benchmark.”

