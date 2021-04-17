News Top Stories

CBN: FG recorded N485.51bn fiscal deficit in January

The Federal Government recorded an estimated fiscal deficit of N485.51 billion in January this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank, which disclosed this in its January 2021 Economic Report released yesterday, noted that the government’s fiscal deficit for the first month of the year “was 17.1 per cent and 11.5 per cent higher than the target budget deficit and the level in January 2020.” The CBN attributed the rise in the fiscal deficit to the rollover and release of outstanding (capital) allocations to the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the 2020 budget, which pushed up aggregate expenditure. The regulator, however, stated that the disbursement was, “unlikely to constitute liquidity risks, as it had already been accommodated in the financial programme of the government in the 2020 fiscal year.”

According to the report: “Federally collected revenue in January 2021 was N807.54 billion. This was 4.6 per cent below the provisional budget benchmark and 12.8 per cent lower than the collection in the corresponding period of 20201. “Oil and non-oil revenue constituted 45.4 per cent and 54.6 per cent of the total collection, respectively.

The modest rebound in crude oil prices in the preceding three months enhanced the contribution of oil revenue to total revenue, relative to the budget benchmark; non-oil revenue sources underperformed, owing to the shortfalls in collections from VAT, Corporate Tax, and FGN Independent revenue sources.” The report further stated: “Retained revenue of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) was lower-than-trend due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At N285.26 billion, FGN’s retained revenue fell short of its programmed benchmark and collections in January 2020, by 41.3 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively. “In contrast, the provisional aggregate expenditure of the FGN rose from N717.60 billion in December 2020 to N770.77 billion in the reporting period, but remained 14.4 per cent below the monthly target of N900.88 billion. Fiscal operations of the FGN in January 2021 resulted in a tentative overall deficit of N485.51 billion.” Significantly, the report noted that:

“The shortfall in revenue target is likely to further constrain fiscal policy implementation, particularly, at the sub-national governments, where a chunk of annual budgets was expected to be financed from the FAAC allocations.” On forex sales during the review period, the report said: “Total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the Bank was US$1.47 billion in January 2021, a decrease of 47.4 per cent and 64.0 per cent from the level in the preceding month and corresponding period of 2020, respectively.

“A disaggregation showed that foreign exchange sales at the I&E, SMIS, SME, and interbank fell by 79.9 per cent, 38.3 per cent, 19.8 per cent, and 37.3 per cent to US$0.22 billion, US$0.48 billion, US$0.10 billion, and US$0.04 billion, respectively. Similarly, foreign exchange cash sales to BDC operators and matured swap transactions fell by 19.3 per cent and 48.7 per cent, compared with its level in the preceding month to US$0.42 billion and US$0.12 billion, respectively, in the review period. “Foreign exchange turnover at the investors and exporters’ market stood at US$57.28 million in January 2021, showing a decline of 60.6 per cent from the US$145.20 million in December 2020, and 80.7 per cent from the level in the corresponding period of 2020.”

