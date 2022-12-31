CBN: FG recorded N530.87bn fiscal deficit in October

Provisional fiscal deficit of the Federal Government narrowed by 21.0 per cent to N530.87billion in October this year from N671. 87billion in the preceding month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank, which stated this in its October 2022 monthly economic report, released yesterday, also disclosed that the provisional fiscal deficit recorded for October reduced by 13.3per cent compared with the budget benchmark of N612.52billion. According to the CBN, the contraction in the overall fiscal deficit was caused by retained revenue and expenditure of the Federal Government decreasing by 3.7 per cent and 13.1 per cent, respectively in the review period.

Specifically, the CBN stated: “At N547.85 billion, provisional retained revenue of the FGN was below the preceding month and the proportionate budget by 3.7 per cent and 34.1 per cent, respectively. “Driven by the decline in domestic interest payment, the provisional aggregate expenditure of the FGN fell by 13.1 per cent and 25.3 per cent, relative to September 2022 and the monthly target, respectively.

Provisional aggregate expenditure of the FGN amounted to N1,078.71 billion in the review period. A breakdown of the expenditure revealed that recurrent expenditure and capital expenditure accounted for 96.2 per cent and 3.8 per cent of total expenditure, respectively. “At N530.87 billion, the provisional fiscal deficits of the FGN reduced by 21.0 per cent and 13.3 per cent compared with the levels in the preceding month and the budget benchmark, respectively.” On receipts into the Federation Account in the review period, the CBN said that provisional data shows that gross federation receipts, at N1.18trillion exceeded the level in September 2022 by 7.0 per cent, but was below the target of N1.58trillion by 25.4 per cent.

It added that: “The rise in revenue was attributed to the surge in international crude oil prices. In terms of contribution, non-oil revenue remained dominant, constituting 54.2 per cent, while oil revenue accounted for 45.8 percent. “Oil revenue, at N540.31 billion, outperformed receipts in the preceding month by 100.8 per cent, driven, largely, by the 103.1 per cent rise in collections from Petroleum Profit Tax and Royalties.

