CBN: FG recorded N561.72bn fiscal deficit in May

The Federal Government recorded a fiscal deficit of N561.72 billion in May 2020 compared with the N488.24 billion recorded in the previous month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

 

The apex bank disclosed this in its monthly economic report for the month of May 2020, released yesterday. According to the report, the higher deficit was due to the challenging revenue situation occasioned by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

 

report said: “Following tighter revenue conditions, the fiscal operations of the Federal Government in May 2020 resulted in an estimated deficit of N561.72 billion, compared with the N181.27 billion benchmark, N488.24 billion in April 2020, and N242.73 billion in May 2019. The larger deficit arose from the combined effect of the 60.5 per cent fall in revenue and rising government expenditure since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

 

Specifically, the report stated: “Although a gradual easing of lockdown measures and border restrictions began in May, federally collected revenue (gross) was impaired by continued slowdown in economic activities.

 

Revenue from oil sources fell below the benchmark and the level in April 2020. This was because the price of Bonny Light crude dropped sharply from $55.66 in February to $32.01 in March; the reference price of crude oil sales for NNPC’s earnings in May 2020.

 

“The federally collected revenue in May 2020 was estimated at N625.91 billion. This represented respective declines of 52.4 per cent and 31.6 per cent, relative to the monthly benchmark estimate of N1,315.86 billion and the April 2020 receipt of N915.28 billion.

 

The observed shortfall reduced the revenue available to the three tiers of government in May 2020. Thus, the net sum allocated was N584.45 billion (after statutory deductions and transfers) compared with N620.52 billion shared in April,” it added.

 

The report noted that the slump in federally collected revenue in May 2020 was triggered by sharp drop in crude oil prices in March. “Retained revenue of the Federal Government in May was N276.99 billion, while total expenditure was N838.71 billion, resulting in an estimated deficit of N561.71 billion,” it said.

 

Furthermore, the report disclosed that: “In terms of oil revenue performance, the slowdown in economic activities sequel to the COVID-19 pandemic, culminated in a fall in the global demand for crude oil amidst supply glut, resulting in the decline in oil prices.

 

“Consequently, receipts from the various components of the oil revenue dipped. Receipts from crude oil and gas exports as well as petroleum profit tax (PPT) and royalties, the major sources of oil revenue, declined by 68.2 per cent and 51.2 per cent, respectively, relative to benchmarks.

 

 

They also fell below their levels in the preceding month by 39.8 per cent and 31.6 per cent. “Similarly, non-oil revenue performance in May was constrained by delays in the filing of tax returns by companies and individuals, due to the lockdown. This explained the observed significant shortfalls in collections, particularly corporate tax and VAT, which dropped 64.2 per cent and 49.7 per cent below benchmarks, and 60.7 per cent and 21.4 per cent below April receipts.”

 

 

The report also noted that most state governments generated minimal internal revenue, thereby making them susceptible to fluctuations in federally collected revenue. “At the federal and subnational levels, the incipient fiscal crisis may not be steadied anytime soon,” it said

