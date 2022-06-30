News Top Stories

CBN: FG recorded N580.93bn deficit in February

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Provisional revenue dropped by 8.3%

The Federal Government recorded an estimated fiscal deficit of N580.93billion in February 2022, which is 6.5 per cent above the preceding month’s N545.62billion, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank, which disclosed this in its February 2022 Economic Report posted on its website yesterday, stated that the increase in the fiscal deficit followed the decline in the Federal Government’s retained revenue and an increase in government expenditure during the period under review. According to the report, “FGN revenue declined in Feb-ruary 2022 driven by a lower allocation from the Federation Account, as net oil and gas revenues were much lower than expected. At N371.67 billion, the provisional revenue of the FGN dropped by 8.3 per cent, relative to the preceding month. It was also short of the budget target by 44.2 per cent, indicating perennial revenue challenges.

“Despite a shortfall in revenue, federal government aggregate spending rose marginally, on account of higher recurrent expenditure, as the government sought to rev-up consumption, especially of vulnerable groups. “At N952.61 billion, provisional aggregate expenditure rose by 0.15 per cent, from N951.14billioninJanuary2022, owing to a 22.7 per cent rise in recurrentexpenditure. Therise intotalexpenditurewasdampened by the50.0per centdecline incapitalexpenditure. Thus, recurrent spending maintained its dominance in total expenditure, accounting for 80.9 per cent; while capital expenditure and transfers constituted the balance of 14.8 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively.” It added: “The decline in FGN retained revenue and increase in FGN outlay further expanded the fiscal deficit in February 2022.

At N580.93 billion, the provisional fiscal deficit of the FGN was 6.5 per cent abovethelevelinthepreceding month.” Specifically, thereportstated thatfederallycollectedrevenue at N799.60 billion fell below the levels in the preceding month andtheproportionatemonthly target, by 22.0 per cent and 15.4 per cent, respectively. It ascribed the decline, largely, to lower receipts from Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) & Royalty, and Corporate Tax components.

“Non-oil accounted for a dominant74.0percentof gross federally collected revenue, in the period, while oil revenue constituted the balance of 26.0 per cent, highlighting the persistent challenges in the oil sector. “Further analysis indicates that, at N208.20 billion, oil revenue was lower than collections in the preceding month and the proportionate budget benchmarkby36.9percentand 58.8 per cent, respectively. All components of oil revenue fell short of their prorated budget benchmark, reflecting the effectsof operationalconstraints.

“Likewise, non-oil receipts, at N591.40 billion, fell by 3.8 per cent against earnings in January 2022, but were higher than its proportionate budget target by 14.0 per cent. “Thedevelopmentwasdriven by a 33.6 per cent decrease in corporate tax, reflecting the cyclicality of corporate tax receipts,” the report said. On foreign exchange market developments in February, the CBN said it reduced its interventions in the foreign exchange market “to improve efficiency in the utilization of foreign exchange and to conserve external reserves.” According to the report, “total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the bank was $1.39 billion in February, a decrease of 16.1 per cent, relative to $1.65 billion in January. Further analysis shows that matured swaps contracts and the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) windows rose by 60.2 per cent and 3.9 per centinFebruaryto$0.34billion and $0.56 billion, respectively, relative to their levels in January 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court hears suit challenging Islamic inscriptions on naira notes, army logo

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on March 16 commence hearing in a suit filed by a right activist, Malcolm Omirhobo, challenging the legality of Arabic inscriptions on naira notes and logo of the Nigerian Army flag. The judge fixed the date Tuesday after granting a motion by an Islamic […]
News

Zamfara: Police repel bandits’ attack, recover firearm, rescue 11 kidnap victims

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusau

Zamfara State Police Command has succeeded in repelling an attack by suspected armed bandits on ‘Yar Kala village under Rawayya town of Bungudu Local Government Area of the State.   This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Shehu Muhammad, saying, the police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder deployed to Rawayya […]
News

Mercy Aigbe, Adekaz Production; breaks London/Manchester screening with ‘JBO’ movie

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nollywood actress/Producer, Mercy Aigbe and Kazim Adeoti who is the Executive Producer of the movie J.B.O and the CEO Adekaz Production Ltd, are sure smiling to the bank as her new movie JBO (Jaguda Baba Ole) which screened for the first time at the Odeon IMAX Cinema Greenwich, London did exceptionally well with the large […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica