CBN: FG recorded N593.09bn fiscal deficit in August

Provisional fiscal deficit of the Federal Government rose by seven per cent to N593.09 billion in August this year when compared with the level in the previous month, depicting a 4.2 per cent and 1.7 per cent expansion in provisional aggregate expenditure and retained revenue of government respectively, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank stated this in its August 2022 monthly economic report, released yesterday. According to the report, “driven by the expansion in capital expenditure, the provisional aggregate expenditure of the FGN rose by 4.2 per cent, relative to July 2022, but fell by 14.6 per cent compared to the budget.

“Provisional aggregate expenditure of the FGN amounted to N1,232.56 billion in the review period. A breakdown reveals that recurrent expenditure, capital expenditure and transfers accounted for 71.9 per cent, 22.9 per cent and 5.2 per cent of total expenditure, respectively. “The overall fiscal balance recorded a deficit on account of higher capital expenditure. At N593.09 billion, the provisional fiscal deficit of the FGN rose by 7.0 per cent when compared with the level in July 2022 but declined by 3.2 per cent relative to the monthly budget of N612.52 billion.”

On revenue during the review period, the report said: “Provisional data shows that Federation Account revenue declined in August 2022, driven by a fall in FGN Independent Revenue. Gross federation receipts at N1,311.97 billion was below the target of N1,580.34 billion by 17.0 per cent.

“Relative to the collection in July 2022, non-oil receipts at N826.90 billion, weakened by 9.8 per cent, due largely to the decline in FGN Independent Revenue. However, in terms of contribution to total revenue, non-oil revenue remained dominant, constituting 63.0 per cent of the total, while oil revenue accounted for the balance of 37.0 per cent. “Oil revenue, at N485.07 billion, exceeded its level in the preceding month by 1.4 per cent, following a 17.7 per cent rise in Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), and Royalties receipts. In contrast, it was 38.7 per cent short of the monthly budgetary target.”

 

