CBN: FG recorded N620.49bn fiscal deficit in November

The Federal Government’s fiscal deficit increased to an estimated N620.49 billion in November 2020 from the preceding month’s N421.35 billion, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank, which disclosed this in its November 2020 economic report released yesterday, also stated that the estimated fiscal deficit for November was above the 2020 budget benchmark of N414.63 billion and the N274.26 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019. According to the CBN, the rise in fiscal deficit was attributed to the 51.9 per cent increase in recurrent expenditure, occasioned by the government’s efforts to stimulate demand to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the regulator puts it in the report: “The fiscal operations of the Federal Government in November 2020 recorded an estimated deficit of N620.49 billion, compared with the N414.63 billion benchmark and the levels of N421.35 billion and N274.26 billion recorded in the preceding month and the corresponding period of 2019, respectively.

“As a result of the decline in retained revenue by 10.3 per cent and an increase in aggregate expenditure by 22.6 per cent (relative to the level in the preceding month), estimated fiscal deficit rose by 49.7 per cent and 47.3 per cent above the 2020 budget benchmark and the level in October 2020, respectively.

“The rise in fiscal deficit was attributed to the 51.9 per cent increase in recurrent expenditure, owing to the government’s quest to stimulate aggregate demand to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.” It stated that the FG’s retained revenue of N284.76 billion in November declined by 41.4 per cent and 36.3 per cent, relative to the benchmark and the level in November 2019, respectively, adding that: “This was due to a decline in all components, particularly the share of federation account which declined by 22.3 per cent and 39.8 per cent relative to the benchmark and the level in November 2019, respectively.”

On FG’s expenditure during the period, the bank said: “The estimated aggregate expenditure of the Federal Government rose by 22.5 per cent to N905.26 billion, from N738.71 billion in October 2020 Releases to MDAs in respect of overhead and personnel costs were the major drivers of the increase in government expenditure during the period. There was 183.3 per cent rise in overhead costs and 18.7 per cent growth in personnel cost, relative to their levels in October 2020. Total expenditure was also above the budget benchmark of N900.88 billion by 0.5 per cent.” The CBN noted in the report that: “Given the imperative of financing the persistent and rising fiscal deficits, public debt outstanding remained high.”

It cited Debt Management Office’s (DMO) statistics which show that the country’s total public outstanding debt, as at end September 2020, stood at N32,222.76 trillion or $84.574 billion, having increased by 3.9 per cent and 22.9 per cent, relative to the preceding quarter and the level in September 2019.

“The increase in debt stock was due to new borrowings to fund COVID-19 responses by both the states and Federal Government, and to augment revenue shortfalls. The Federal Government accounted for 87.0 per cent of the total public debt stock, while the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) constituted the balance of 13.0 per cent,” the CBN stated. On foreign exchange flows through the economy during the period, the CBN said in the report that sluggish global economic recovery and uncertainty in the crude oil market resulted in lowered foreign exchange inflow into the economy.

Specifically, it stated that: “Aggregate foreign exchange inflow into the economy was $5.70 billion, a decrease of 13.3 per cent and 62.0 per cent, below the respective levels in the preceding month and the corresponding month of 2019. “Also, foreign exchange outflow through the economy fell by 24.6 per cent and 66.6 per cent to $1.96 billion, below the levels of $2.60 billion and $5.87 billion, respectively, in the preceding month and the corresponding period of 2019. “Consequently, the foreign exchange transactions through the economy resulted in a net inflow of $3.73 billion, compared with $3.97 billion and $9.11 billion in the preceding month and the corresponding month of 2019, respectively.”

Similarly, the report stated that: “Foreign exchange inflow through the CBN fell, due, mainly to lower non-oil receipts in November 2020. The weak performance of non-oil receipts was attributable to the unabated insecurity and the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests. “Aggregate foreign exchange inflow through the CBN was $1.15 billion, a decrease of 39.1 per cent and 76.9 per cent, below the levels in the preceding month and corresponding month of 2019, respectively. The development was due, largely, to 50.1 per cent decline in non-oil receipts to $0.73 billion from $1.47 billion in the previous month.”

