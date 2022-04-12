News Top Stories

CBN: FG recorded N628.28bn fiscal deficit in November

The Federal Government recorded an estimated fiscal deficit of N628.28billion in November 2021 compared to N593.00billionintheprevious month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

 

The apex bank, which disclosed this in its November 2021 Economic Report posted on its website yesterday, stated that the fiscal deficit widened as a result of an increase in Federal Government’s aggregate expenditure coupled with a significant shortfall in its revenue during the period.

Part of the report reads: “Total Federation receipts dropped, following a decline in crude oil and gas exports; Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and royalties; domestic crude oil and gas sales; Corporate Income Tax (CIT); and Value Added Tax (VAT) receipts.

 

“At N686.10 billion, accrued federation revenue in November 2021, declined by 27.2 per cent and 33.0 per cent, relative }26 Soludo to the levels in October and the budget benchmark, respectively.

 

Non-oil receipts dominated total inflow accounting for 66.0 per cent of total federation  earnings, while oil revenue accounted for 34.0 per cent.

 

“At N452.02 billion, non-oil earningswas4.6percentbelow itslevelintheprecedingmonth, as CIT and VAT fell by 28.8 per centand2.7percent, respectively. Oil proceeds also dropped by 50.1 per cent to N234.07 billion compared to N468.72billion in October.

It was also below the monthly target by 53.7 per cent. Shortfalls in oil receipts were attributed to 56.7 per cent and 28.4 per cent decline in receipts fromPPTandroyalties, anddomestic crude oil and gas sales, respectively.”

 

The report further stated: “The provisional aggregate expenditure of the FGN rose by 3.3 per cent to N955.07 billion fromN924.54billioninOctober, owing, largely, tohigherpersonnel and overhead costs. Recurrent expenditure, at N810.20 billion, increased by 30.4 per cent from the level in October and accounted for 84.8 per cent of total spending.

 

“The increase in recurrent expenditure was driven by higherpersonnelandoverhead costs, relative to October. Conversely, capital expenditure, at N103.5 billion, was 60.5 per cent below the level in October. The low capital expenditure was attributed to the lag in capital releases. Bothcapitalexpenditure and transfers constituted 10.8 per cent and 4.4 per cent of aggregate spending, respectively.

 

“The rise in aggregate expenditure and significant shortfall in revenue widened the fiscal deficit in the period. The fiscal operations of the FGN resulted in a provisional deficit of N628.28 billion, representing an expansion of 5.9 per cent, relative to N593.00 billion in October.”

 

In addition, the report said that the Federal Government’s debt profile rose by 7.9 per cent to N33.81trillion at the end of September 2021, compared to end-June 2021, adding that domestic debt accounted for 53.9 per cent of the government’s total debt, while external debt obligations constituted 46.1 per cent.

According to the report, the Federal Government’s debt service obligations amounted to N1.02trillion compared with N440.63 billion in the second quarterof 2021. Itattributedthe increase in debt service costs during the period to the rise in the payment of FGN Bonds and principal repayment of promissory notes.

 

On developments in the foreign exchange market during theperiod, thereportsaid: “The Bank continued to implement the extant policies for foreign exchange management to enhance liquidity and stabilise the exchange rate. Total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers rose by 28.0 per cent to $1.94 billion, from $1.51 billion in October.”

 

