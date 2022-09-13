CBN: FG’s earnings from oil, gas hit $25.37bn in 5 months

The Federal Government raked in a total of $25.37billion from crude oil and gas exports in the first five months of this year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

According to the apex

bank’s Economic Report for May 2022 published this month, the Federal Government earned $5.13 billion from crude oil and gas exports, in the period, compared with $4.88 billion in April.

In its Economic Report for Q1’22, the CBN had put the government’s earnings from oil and gas exports in the first three months of the year at $15.36billion. This means that between January and May, the Federal Government earned a total of $25.37billion from crude oil and gas exports.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the reports indicates that government’s earnings in the period under review were boosted by higher international crude oil and gas prices.

For instance, in its May 2022 Economic Report, the CBN stated: “The Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to push up crude oil and gas prices, thereby improving the trade balance. Provisional data showed that Nigeria’s total trade increased by 3.6 per cent to $10.92 billion from $10.53 billion in April.

“This development resulted in a 26.0 per cent increase in trade surplus to $0.83 billion, from $0.66 billion in the preceding period. A disaggregation shows that aggregate export receipts rose by 5.0 per cent to $5.87 billion, compared with $5.59 billion in April. Similarly, merchandise import rose by 2.2 per cent to $5.04 billion, relative to $4.94 billion in April.

“Higher crude oil and gas export receipts of $5.13 billion were recorded in May, compared with $4.88 billion in April. Further analysis indicates that crude oil export rose by 5.0 per cent to $4.53 billion, relative to S$4.31 billion in April.

“The increase was primarily driven by a 9.6 per cent rise in price to an average of $116.72 pb, compared to $106.51 pb in the preceding period. Similarly, gas export receipts grew by 5.0 per cent to $0.60 billion, compared with $0.57 billion in April.”

Furthermore, the report said: “Analysis by composition reveals that crude oil and gas exports, maintained dominance in total export, accounting for 88.5 per cent (oil, 78.1 per cent and gas, 10.4 per cent). Similarly, non-oil export earnings rose by 4.8 per cent to $0.75 billion, relative to $0.71 billion in April.

“This was due to the 5.0 per cent increase in “Other nonoil Exports” and re-exports to $0.55 billion and $0.17 billion, respectively.

Estimated aggregate imports increased by 2.2 per cent to $5.04 billion, compared with $4.94 billion in the preceding month, driven largely, by an increase in oil imports by 52.0 per cent to $1.47 billion, compared with $0.97 billion in April.

“However, imports of nonoil products declined by 1.2 per cent to $3.57 billion, relative to $3.61 billion in the preceding month. Withrespecttosharein total, non-oil import remained dominant as they accounted for 70.8 per cent, while oil constituted the balance of 29.2 per cent.”

Similarly, the apex bank in its Economic Report for Q1’22, stated: “The favourable international crude oil and gas pricesimproved the balance of trade position with increased exportearnings. Consequently, the current account balance showed a higher surplus of $2.58 billion (2.4 per cent of GDP), compared with $0.05 billion (0.1 per cent of GDP) in 2021Q4.

“Export earnings rose by 21.9 per cent to $17.30 billion in 2022Q1, from $14.19 billion in 2021Q4. A disaggregation showed that crude oil and gas export receipts increased by 28.2 per cent to $15.36 billion, from $11.98 billion in the preceding quarter. “The development was driven, majorly, bytheincrease intheaveragepriceof crudeoil.

However, non-oiland electricity export receipts declined by 11.8 per cent to $1.95 billion, from $2.21 billion in the preceding quarter. In terms of share of total exports, crude oil and gas export receipts remained dominant, accounting for 88.7 per cent, while non-oil and electricity export accounted forthebalanceof 11.3percent.”

Analysts predict that although oil prices have dropped below $100 per barrel in recent weeks, Federal Government’s earnings will continue to be supported by relatively highcrudeoiland gas prices, given that the Russia- Ukraine conflict does not look likely to be resolved in the near term.

Still, industry watchers point out that, compared with other major oil producing countries on the continent, Nigeria did not adequately benefit from the Ukraine warinduced surge in oil prices because, apart from facing challenges (pipeline vandalism, insecurity, among others) in meeting its OPEC production targets, the country spends N18.39billion daily on subsidy on imported petroleum products, according to its Minister of Finance, Budget andNationalPlanning, Zainab Ahmed.

