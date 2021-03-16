CBN: FG’s Q4’ 2020 revenue falls to N2.2trn

Nigeria’s federally collected revenue fell to N2.2trilion in Q4’20, a decline of 13.1 per cent and 8.3 per cent below the budget benchmark and the level in the preceding quarter, respectively, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

In its economic report for the fourth quarter of 2020 posted on its website yesterday, the CBN noted that the N2.2 trillion revenue collected in Q4’20 was also 16.8 per cent below the collections in the corresponding period of 2019.

According to the apex bank, “the relatively low receipts recorded in the review period underscored the lingering effect of COVID- 19 on domestic and global economic activities. “

Shortfalls in oil receipts, due to the subsisting OPEC+ agreed oil production cut and decline in global crude oil demand, following the resurgence of COVID- 19 in Europe and the Americas, led to the decline in federally collected revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020.”

The report said that of the N2.2trilion revenue col lected in Q4’20, oil receipts accounted for 44.6 per cent of the total collection, while non-oil constituted the balance of 55.4 per cent. The report further shows that at N903.52 billion, Federal Government’s retained revenue fell by 38.1 per cent and 39.0 per cent below its quarterly benchmark and collections in the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.

“Also, the provisional aggregate expenditure of the FGN declined from N2.541 billion in the third quarter of 2020 to N2.38 billion in the review period, reflecting decreases in government spending, in the light of the current revenue challenge. Consequently, the fiscal operations of the FGN resulted in an estimated deficit of N1.48 billion,” the report said.

On the contribution of non-oil revenue to the federation revenue during the review period, the report said it was relatively low, owing to the lull in economic activity, following the gradual extension of the pandemic mitigating measures. Specifically, the report stated:

“At N1.22 billion, non-oil revenue constituted 55.4 per cent of the gross federation revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020. Although the receipt was 26.1 per cent and 16.0 per cent below the budget benchmark and collections in the third quarter of 2020, respectively, it was 12.0 per cent above the receipt in the corresponding period of 2019.

“A disaggregation of non-oil revenue revealed that Value-Added Tax (VAT), at N425.11 billion, accounted for 34.8 per cent of the total non-oil revenue, while Corporate Tax, Customs & Excise Duties, FGN Independent Revenue and others accounted for 23.4 per cent, 20.6 per cent, 16.4 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively. VAT returns exceeded its quarterly benchmark and receipt in the fourth quarter of 2019, by 47.6 per cent and 28.8 per cent, respectively.

“The high VAT collection, relative to comparable periods, was attributed to the increased implementation of the Finance Act 2019 that raised the VAT rate from 5.0 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

This was in addition to the effect of the December 31 deadline issued by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to defaulting taxpayers, to settle outstanding tax liabilities, after which interests and penalties, would apply.”

On foreign exchange flows through the economy during the review period, the report said that though there was an increase in foreign exchange flows through the economy in the review quarter compared with the preceding quarter due to the reopening of most economies, including Nigeria, the second wave of COVID-19 hampered a return to the levels experienced in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...