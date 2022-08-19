News Top Stories

CBN: Financial transactions via eNaira hit N4bn

…as currency records 840,000 downloads

Total financial transactions via eNaria, Nigeria’s digital currency platform, has hit N4 billion and 840,000 downloads since its launch last year. The digital currency, in addition, generated about270,000 active wallets comprising over 252,000 consumer wallets and 17,000 merchant wallets while volume and value of transactions on the platform reached above 200,000. CentralBankGovernor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, gave these updates yesterday in Abuja at thelaunchof the eNairaHackathon grand finale.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the eNaira in October last year as Africa’s first Central Bank Digital Currency. Emefiele recalled that “when we launched the eNaira, we promised to increase the level of Financial Inclusion in the country because just like the naira, the eNaira isexpectedtobeaccessibletoall Nigerians, and would provide more possibilities to bring in the unbanked into the digital economy.” “I am pleased to inform you that by next week, Nigerians, both banked and unbanked,would be able to open an eNaira wallet and conduct transactions by simply dialling *997 from their phones. “Shortly after this, both merchants and consumers withbankaccountscanusethe NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) to transfer and receive eNaira to any bank account.

“This will further deepen the integration of the eNaira with the existing national payment infrastructure.” Espousing numerous benefits embedded in eNaira, Emefiele said the innovative digital currency platform would make a significant positive difference to Nigeria and Nigerians. Specifically, the CBN governor said: “The eNaira is expected to enhance financial inclusion, support poverty reduction, enable direct welfare disbursement to citizens, support a resilient payments ecosystem, improve availability and usability of central bank money, facilitate diaspora remittances, reduce the cost of processing cash, and reduce cost and improve efficiency of cross-border payment among others.

“The eNaira was also developed to provide Nigerians with a cheap, safe and trusted means of payment. Unlike the offline payments channels like agent networks, USSD, wearables, cards and near field communication technology, the eNaira would give access to financial services to underserved and unbanked segments of the population. “Innovative products and services built on the eNaira would enhance Nigerians’ participation in the digital economy and promote further development of a burgeoning Fintech ecosystem. “To achieve these set out objectives, the project adopted a phased approach with the first phase focusing on banked users, while the policy objective of the second phase borders around financial inclusion.” Emefiele said eNaira hackathon recorded a sizeable interest from young and innovative Nigerians with a total of 4,667 registrations, comprising 4,082 male and 582 female applicants.

He said from an initial cohort of over 105 groups that made the quarter finals and 75 teams that progressed to the semi-finals, the Hackathon reached its climax with 20 teams in the finals from which the top 10 teams would emerge as Prize winners. Inhisopeningremark, DeputyGovernor, EconomicPolicy, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, said cash transactionshadbecomeobsolete in most economies.

 

