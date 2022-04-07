CBN fines banks N800m for flouting cryptocurrency directive

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has fined three banks for failing to comply with its directive to block customers from transacting in cryptocurrencies, Bloomberg reported yesterday. According to the report, the three banks were fined combined N800 million for non-compliance. New Telegraph reports that CBN had directed lenders in a February 2021 circular to close accounts of persons or entities involved in cryptocurrency transactions.

The circular had stated that “further to earlier regulatory directives on the subject, the bank hereby wishes to remind regulated institutions that dealing in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited.

“Accordingly, all DMBs, NBFIs and OFIs are directed to identify persons and/or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges within their systems and ensure that such accounts are closed immediately.” According to Bloomberg, Stanbic IBTC Bank was fined N200 million for two accounts alleged to have been used for crypto transactions, Chief Executive Officer, Wole Adeniyi, said Tuesday during an investor conference call in Lagos. The news agency also reported that Nigeria’s biggest lender by assets Access Bank Plc, was fined N500 million for failure to close customers’ crypto accounts, according to a filing with the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. United Bank for Africa Plc incurred a N100 million penalty for digitalcurrency transactions by a customer, it said. While Stanbic IBTC followed the central bank directive, the transactions it was sanctioned for may have passed through its system undetected, Adeniyi said. Adeniyi disclosed that CBN was able to detect the relevant transactions using an “advanced capability” that Nigerian lenders do not have access to, and they have asked the central bank to share the technology.

