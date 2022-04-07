News Top Stories

CBN fines banks N800m for flouting cryptocurrency directive

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has fined three banks for failing to comply with its directive to block customers from transacting in cryptocurrencies, Bloomberg reported yesterday. According to the report, the three banks were fined combined N800 million for non-compliance. New Telegraph reports that CBN had directed lenders in a February 2021 circular to close accounts of persons or entities involved in cryptocurrency transactions.

The circular had stated that “further to earlier regulatory directives on the subject, the bank hereby wishes to remind regulated institutions that dealing in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited.

“Accordingly, all DMBs, NBFIs and OFIs are directed to identify persons and/or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges within their systems and ensure that such accounts are closed immediately.” According to Bloomberg, Stanbic IBTC Bank was fined N200 million for two accounts alleged to have been used for crypto transactions, Chief Executive Officer, Wole Adeniyi, said Tuesday during an investor conference call in Lagos. The news agency also reported that Nigeria’s biggest lender by assets Access Bank Plc, was fined N500 million for failure to close customers’ crypto accounts, according to a filing with the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. United Bank for Africa Plc incurred a N100 million penalty for digitalcurrency transactions by a customer, it said. While Stanbic IBTC followed the central bank directive, the transactions it was sanctioned for may have passed through its system undetected, Adeniyi said. Adeniyi disclosed that CBN was able to detect the relevant transactions using an “advanced capability” that Nigerian lenders do not have access to, and they have asked the central bank to share the technology.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

S/South PDP mourns with A’Ibom Gov over party chair’s demise

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The South-south Zone of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led by the National Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Obih, visited the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel on Friday to sympathise with him on the death of the state PDP Chairman, Late Obong Udo Ekpenyong . Recounting the loss of the state party Chairman, during […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 371 new cases, three deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria on Friday recorded 371 new COVID-19 infections in 20 states, health authorities have said. The new figure was a significant decrease from the 709 reported in the previous 24-hour cycle. Nigeria suffered its worst phase of the COVID-19 outbreak between December and January as daily infections averaged over 1,000. Recently, however, infection figures […]
News

Sokoto: EFCC arraigns five govt officials, alleges N500m pension scam

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

The Economic and Financial Crimes C ommi s s i o n (EFCC), Sokoto State zonal office has arraigned five management staff of the state’s Primary Staff Pension Board for allegedly diverting N553.985,644.1. The money was meant for the payment of retired teachers’ gratuities and pension. The arraigned staff are Abubakar Aliyu, Hassana Moyi, Haliru […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica