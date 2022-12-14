CBN: Five banks account for N37.73trn industry’s total assets

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the five lenders which it designates as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs), accounted for N37.73 trillion (57.62 per cent) of the industry’s total assets of N65.48 trillion as at H1’22.

The apex bank, which stated this in its Financial Stability Report(FSR) for the firsthalf of thisyear, released yesterday, also said that the five D-SIBs held N25.41 trillion(60.45percent) of total industry deposits of N42.03 trillion and accounted for N15.22 trillion (56.25 per cent) of the aggregate industry credit of N27.06 trillion, during the review period. D-SIB is a term used for banks that the regulator consider to be too important (big) to fail because their collapse could plunge the financial system into crisis and send the wrong signal to foreign investors.

The D-SIBs are required to meet more stringent prudential regulations to reflect their systemic importance. AlthoughtheCBN did not name the five D-SIBs in its latest FSR, analysts believe that may comprise the industry’s five Tier 1 lenders- Access Bank, Zenith Bank, GTB, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and First Bank of Nigeria Ltd.

The FSR stated: “In the review period, the Bank conducted a biannual assessment of banks in accordance with the Framework for the Regulation and Supervision of Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs). “Five banks maintained the designation as D-SIBs and continue to be subjected to enhanced supervision in viewof thesignificantimpact of the failure of any of the institutions on the financial system. At end-June 2022, the five D-SIBs accounted for N37.73 trillion (57.62 per cent) of the industry’s total assets of N65.48 trillion, compared with N34.20 trillion (57.73 per cent) in the preceding period.

“Similarly, D-SIBs held N25.41 trillion (60.45 per cent) of total industry deposits of N42.03 trillion, as against N23.06 trillion (60.02 per cent) of total industry deposits in the preceding period. Also, D-SIBs accounted for N15.22 trillion (56.25 per cent) of the aggregate industry credit of N27.06 trillion, compared with N13.78 trillion (56.05 per cent) of the aggregate industry credit in the preceding period.”

It further said: “The D-SIBs were compliant with the prudential requirements during the review period. The D-SIBs submitted their Recovery and Resolution Plans (RRPs) in compliance with the D-SIB Supervisory Framework. Some lapses were observed in the RRPs, and the affected D-SIBs were required to address them in their subsequent submissions.” On consumer protection, the FSR said a total of N3.36billion,$0.03millionwas refunded to bank customers in H1’22. Specifically, the report said: “The total number of complaints received against

