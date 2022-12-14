News Top Stories

CBN: Five banks account for N37.73trn industry’s total assets

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the five lenders which it designates as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs), accounted for N37.73 trillion (57.62 per cent) of the industry’s total assets of N65.48 trillion as at H1’22.

The apex bank, which stated this in its Financial Stability Report(FSR) for the firsthalf of thisyear, released yesterday, also said that the five D-SIBs held N25.41 trillion(60.45percent) of total industry deposits of N42.03 trillion and accounted for N15.22 trillion (56.25 per cent) of the aggregate industry credit of N27.06 trillion, during the review period. D-SIB is a term used for banks that the regulator consider to be too important (big) to fail because their collapse could plunge the financial system into crisis and send the wrong signal to foreign investors.

The D-SIBs are required to meet more stringent prudential regulations to reflect their systemic importance. AlthoughtheCBN did not name the five D-SIBs in its latest FSR, analysts believe that may comprise the industry’s five Tier 1 lenders- Access Bank, Zenith Bank, GTB, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and First Bank of Nigeria Ltd.

The FSR stated: “In the review period, the Bank conducted a biannual assessment of banks in accordance with the Framework for the Regulation and Supervision of Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs). “Five banks maintained the designation as D-SIBs and continue to be subjected to enhanced supervision in viewof thesignificantimpact of the failure of any of the institutions on the financial system. At end-June 2022, the five D-SIBs accounted for N37.73 trillion (57.62 per cent) of the industry’s total assets of N65.48 trillion, compared with N34.20 trillion (57.73 per cent) in the preceding period.

“Similarly, D-SIBs held N25.41 trillion (60.45 per cent) of total industry deposits of N42.03 trillion, as against N23.06 trillion (60.02 per cent) of total industry deposits in the preceding period. Also, D-SIBs accounted for N15.22 trillion (56.25 per cent) of the aggregate industry credit of N27.06 trillion, compared with N13.78 trillion (56.05 per cent) of the aggregate industry credit in the preceding period.”

It further said: “The D-SIBs were compliant with the prudential requirements during the review period. The D-SIBs submitted their Recovery and Resolution Plans (RRPs) in compliance with the D-SIB Supervisory Framework. Some lapses were observed in the RRPs, and the affected D-SIBs were required to address them in their subsequent submissions.” On consumer protection, the FSR said a total of N3.36billion,$0.03millionwas refunded to bank customers in H1’22. Specifically, the report said: “The total number of complaints received against

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari counsels Obaseki, restates commitment to free polls

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Obaseki to show grace and humility in victory just as he restated his commitment to free, fair and credible elections in the country.   The President, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a job well done.   Obaseki […]
News Top Stories

Tribunal: We’re not in custody of Adeleke’s certificates – Osun INEC tells tribunal

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday told the Election Petition Tribunal that the state office of the commission was not in custody of the certificates of Senator Ademola Adeleke. The electoral officer made this declaration at the resumed hearing of the petition filed by Governor Adegboyega […]
News

Economist calls for scrapping of CBN e-invoicing, e-evaluator

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Renowned economist, Dr. Muda Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) and a key member of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) has called for the scrapping of the recently- introduced electronic Evaluator (e-Evaluator) and Electronic Invoicing (e-invoicing) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), purportedly to curb […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica