CBN: Foreign exchange inflow rises by 23% to $6.4bn

Aggregate foreign exchange (FX) inflow into the Nigerian economy rose by 22.7 per cent to $6.40 billion in August 2022, compared with $5.22 billion in the preceding month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

The apex bank, which stated this in its economic report for August 2022, released over the weekend, also disclosed that foreign exchange outflow through the economy fell by 9.5 per cent to $3.24 billion in August, from $3.58 billion in the previous month.

According to the report, foreign exchange inflow through the CBN during the review period increased by 42.5 per cent to $3.23 billion, from $2.27 billion in July occasioned by an 81.3 per cent increase in non-oil components.

Specifically, the report stated: “The economy recorded an increase in net foreign exchange inflow in the review month relative to the previous month.

“Further analysis reveals that foreign exchange inflow through the Bank grew by 42.5 per cent to $3.23 billion, from $2.27 billion in July 2022 owing, largely, to 81.3 per cent increase in non-oil components specifically matured swaps. “Autonomous inflow also increased by 7.5 per cent to $3.17 billion from $2.95 billion in the preceding month, driven by higher invisible purchases and non-oil export receipts by the bank.

Foreign exchange outflow through the bank fell by 8.2 per cent to $2.89 billion from $3.15 billion in July 2022, due mainly to a decline in interbank utilisation. “Autonomous outflow also fell by 18.9 per cent to $0.35 billion, from $0.43 billion in July, on account of decreased invisible imports. Therefore, a net inflow of $0.34 billion was recorded through the Bank in August 2022, compared to a net outflow of $0.88 billion in the previous month.”

Furthermore, the report said that total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the CBN in August fell by 24.6 per cent to $1.32 billion from $1.75 billion in July 2022. It added that an analysis of the apex bank’s forex sales to authorised dealers shows that matured swaps, foreign exchange sales at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) windows, as well as the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS), fell by 67.7 per cent, 53.0 per cent, 25.3 per cent and 12.8 per cent respectively, to $0.09 billion, $0.21 billion, $0.15 billion and $0.63 billion, below their respective levels in the preceding month.

However, interbank sales/ invisible forex sales jumped by 99.9 per cent, to $0.25 billion, compared to the sales in the previous month. New Telegraph reports that demand for forex for Business Travel Allowance (BTA), Personal Travel Allowance (BTA) as well as for payment of international school fees, reached an all-time high in recent times amid acute shortage of forex in the system.

This led to banks announcing measures aimed at rationing forex sales to customers. For instance, Access Bank announced last month that from January 2023, customers who require foreign exchange allocation for PTA/BTA, would only get approval twice a year and even this would be subject to forex availability.

