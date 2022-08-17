Business

CBN: Global economic turmoil worsens fiscal balance of WAIFEM nations

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Director, Monetary Policy Department at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Mahmud Hassan, has said that the on-going global economic turmoil has worsened the fiscal balance of member countries of the West African Institute of Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM). Mahmud noted that the last two years of the turmoil had impacted every policy area, including policy as, according to him, “our WAIFEM member countries have experienced a significant worsening in their fiscal balance and dramatic growth in their public debt, which have put them at risk of debt distress.”

He made this known Monday in Abuja in a key note address to participants attending WAIFEM’ regional course on Medium – Term Budgetary Frameworks (MTBFs) and Monitoring. Represented by a Deputy Director in the department, Mr. Yusuf Bulus, he lamented that the desired growth required by member nations was not in the horizon. “For most of our member nations, the prospect of growth that would contribute to a substantial reduction in the debt – to- GDP ratio and regaining fiscal equilibrium is not immediately on the horizon. “In the meantime, our economies are preparing for post-pandemic recovery, adjusting to externally induced inflationary pressures, and working towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ( UN-SDG). “However, we continue to face the challenge of revenue while the pressure for increased spending continue to build up,” Mahmud observed.

 

