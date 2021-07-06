CBN Gov tasks Nigerian varsities on SMEs scheme

Business

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday challenged Nigerian universities to tap into the bank’s Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme (YEDP) scheme to stimulate training and research in order to empower the graduates.

 

Emefiele, who expressed regret that the scheme, launched in 2016 to enhance the deployment of ingenuity and resourcefulness of Nigerian youths to achieve maximum economic development, had not been fully accessed, noting that a total of N173.4 million had been disbursed to over 67 beneficiaries.

 

He made the call yesterday at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) while delivering the 51st Convocation Lecture titled: “National Development   and Knowledge Economy in the Digital Age: Leapfrogging SMEs into the 21st Century.”

 

This was as he said that a vibrant and growing SMEs sector was critical in achieving the goals of enabling greater growth in the nation’s economy and in creating jobs for the country’s teeming youths.

 

Towards this end, he spoke of plans by the CBN to develop a framework on how to stimulate SMEs in the Nigerian students in order to develop their entrepreneurial skills and support them, particularly to establish their businesses and create jobs, rather than seeking for employment. “That should be our thinking now. How you incubate SMEs.

 

The CBN will conduct entrepreneurial development competitions on SMEs for students, especially in agriculture to start their businesses,” he said.

 

Chairman of the lecture, Pastor Tunde  Bakare, the Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church and an alumnus of the university, who recalled his days at the university as he sponsored himself with proceeds from cloth washing and photography on campus, said it was high time universities produced graduates that were entrepreneurs

