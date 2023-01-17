CBN Governor, Emefiele, resumes after vacation

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele resumed duty yesterday after his annual vacation abroad amid speculation that some officials of Directorate of State Services Services (DSS) were on the governor’s office floor.

A CBN statement issued by Director Corporate communications Department, Mr Osita Nwanisobi confirmed Emefiele’s resumption, noting that he resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023. “Mr. Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

While thanking the public for keeping faith with the Bank, we urge Nigerians to continue to support the policies of the Bank aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, described as “fake” reports in some quarters that its operatives invaded the headquarters of the apex bank to arrest Emefiele. In a terse statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the intelligence agency said the report (not New Telegraph) is “misleading”, hence should be disregarded.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the rounds that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today (Monday). “This is fake news and quite misleading,” Afunanya said.

