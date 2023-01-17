News Top Stories

CBN Governor, Emefiele, resumes after vacation

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa and Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele resumed duty yesterday after his annual vacation abroad amid speculation that some officials of Directorate of State Services Services (DSS) were on the governor’s office floor.

A CBN statement issued by Director Corporate communications Department, Mr Osita Nwanisobi confirmed Emefiele’s resumption, noting that he resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023. “Mr. Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

While thanking the public for keeping faith with the Bank, we urge Nigerians to continue to support the policies of the Bank aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, described as “fake” reports in some quarters that its operatives invaded the headquarters of the apex bank to arrest Emefiele. In a terse statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the intelligence agency said the report (not New Telegraph) is “misleading”, hence should be disregarded.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the rounds that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today (Monday). “This is fake news and quite misleading,” Afunanya said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

A’IBOM GOVT TO COMPLETE MRO FACILITY FEBRUARY, 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…AS AVIATION MINISTER, NIGERIANS SCORE AKWA IBOM HIGH ON IBOM AIR, AIRPORT Several Nigerians have again scored the Akwa Ibom State owned Airline, Ibom Air, high in safety, reliability, discipline and performance. The latest trend of commendations came after the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika took to his personal Twitter handle to announce his satisfaction […]
News

Nothing wrong with new dress code for policewomen –Presidency source

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

A dependable source in the presidency, who preferred anonymity because he was not officially authorized to speak on the controversies around the new dress code for police women by the Inspector General of Police, has said that there was nothing wrong with the approval. The source said the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba […]
News

JUST IN: Produce Igboho’s detained aides in court on July 29, Court orders DSS

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, before it on July 29. Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the order after Counsel to the applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, moved the ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/647/2021 dated July 7 and filed July 8. Egwuatu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica