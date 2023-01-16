News

CBN Governor, Emefiele, resumes after vacation

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa and Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele resumed duty Monday after his annual vacation abroad amid speculation that some officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) were on the governor’s office floor.

A CBN statement issued by Director Corporate communications Department, Mr Osita Nwanisobi confirmed Emefiele’s resumption, noting that he resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.

“Mr. Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari. While thanking the public for keeping faith with the Bank, we urge Nigerians to continue to support the policies of the Bank aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DSS Monday, described as “fake” reports in some quarters that its operatives invaded the headquarters of the apex bank to arrest Emefiele.

In a terse statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the intelligence agency said the report is “misleading” and hence should be disregarded.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

CJN swears in 8 new Supreme Court Justices

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, yesterday swore in eight new Justices appointed to the apex court bench by President Muhammadu Buhari. Administering the judicial oath on them, the CJN cautioned them not to allow their personal ambitions to becloud their sense of judgement. He advised them to see themselves as God’s […]
News

Alleged certificate forgery: Obaseki knows fate Saturday

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will know his fate on Saturday as the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed date to deliver judgement in the certificate forgery suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its members, Williams Edobor, against the governor. The court set the date for judgement […]
News

Constitution review: Kwara, Kogi Yoruba seek merger with South-West

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The people of Kwara South Senatorial District, through the Kwara South Consultative Forum (KSCF), has submitted a memorandum to the ninth National Assembly’s Committee on Review of the Nigerian Constitution, with a demand for the merging of the Yoruba of Kwara and Kogi states with their kindred in the South-West region through boundary adjustment. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica