CBN Governor, Emefiele, risks jail for contempt over N182bn judgement debt

A contempt charge of two years imprisonment has been filled against the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele over his alleged refusal to order payment of N182 billion to Ogoni people as ordered by a court. The #182 billion was awarded against oil giant, Shell Petroleum over devastating oil spillage caused the Ogoni land by the company.

The Ogonl through its lawyer, Lucious Nwosu (SAN), filed the contempt charge, asking a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to commit the CBN governor to prison for allegedly disregarding order of court that awarded the money to the aggrieved Ogoni people. When the matter came upon yesterday, Nwosu expressed disgust over the absence of the CBN governor in court.

He informed Justice Taiwo Taiwo that the charge against Emefiele was quasi -criminal in nature and warranted his physical presence in court to answer the charge. However, Damian Dodo (SAN), Emefiele’s lawyer, informed the court that it was not the habit of his client to underrate the court of law and assured that Emefiele would do the needful at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile Shell Petroleum represented by Olawale Akoni (SAN) surprisingly appeared in the matter and informed the court that he had filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the contempt charge or in the alternative to stay proceedings. After taking arguments, Justice Taiwo Taiwo while adjourning the matter till 26th January, 2021 directed the CBN governor and other parties to obey court, adding that the court expected Emefiele to obey the court on the adjourned date.

Like this: Like Loading...