CBN grants MTN final approval for PSB operations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted MTN Nigeria the final approval to operate as Momo Payment Service Bank Limited (Momo PSB).

According to a statement obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the telecoms firm said: “We refer to our notification issued on November 5, 2021 in which we communicated receipt of the approval in principle from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for Momo Payment Service Bank Limited (Momo PSB).

“MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN Nigeria) announces the receipt of a letter dated April 8, 2022, from CBN, addressed to Momo PSB, conveying final approval to commence operations.

The date of commencement will be communicated to CBN in accordance with its requirements. “MTN Nigeria affirms its commitment towards the Financial inclusion agenda of CBN and the Federal Republic of Nigeria and we are excited at this opportunity to support its fulfillment.”

MTN Group Limited, Africa’s largest phone company, recently said it was working with advisers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. on the planned separation of its financial technology business.

The carrier said last month it aims to complete a carveout of the business by the end of the first half before seeking funds from outside investors later in the year. Last year, Nedbank Group Ltd. estimated the fintech arm could be worth about $6 billion

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...