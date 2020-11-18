CBN: Harnessing private sector expertise to boost agric

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s release of guidelines for the private sector-led Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (P-AADS), last week, is an indication that the apex bank is willing to pull out all the stops to ensure that the country significantly increases its agricultural productivity, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

At a meeting with stakeholders on the operational framework for the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS) held in October 2017, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said the initiative was aimed at engaging unemployed youths between the ages of 18 years and 35 years.

The CBN governor said AADS, designed to create an ecosystem with the active participation of the public sector, state governments and the private sector, “aims to reduce cost of production with availability of high quality inputs at competitive prices and lowering delivery cost of extension services.”

According to Emefiele, the scheme “will also assist farmers in embracing modern farming practices, such as use of tractors and irrigation schemes.”

He said the apex bank would provide financing at single digit interest rates and that state governors were expected to provide adjoining arable land, more efficient extension services, training, basic infrastructure, and mentorship for the beneficiaries.

He further explained: “Beneficiaries are not expected to come up with any physical collateral but they must be grouped into formally registered cooperatives and crossguarantee each other.

“All loan beneficiaries must also have valid Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), which will be registered on the National Collateral Registry and used to track repayments and also blacklist any defaulters.”

He also stated that under the scheme, a minimum of 10,000 youth interested in engaging in sustainable and profitable activities along the agriculture value chain in each state would be employed and trained.

“I believe we are on the verge of something very significant with the AADS,” Emefiele said at the time.

P-AADS

Still, last week, that is about three years after it released the operational framework for the AADS, the CBN unveiled the guidelines for the Private sector-led Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (P-AADS).

The banking industry watchdog explained that although it introduced the AADS to engage 370,000 youth in agricultural production, in collaboration with state governments, as part of efforts to address the food security and youth unemployment challenges across the country, the “P-AADS was also developed to complement AADS by exploring private sector partnership to facilitate more rapid land clearing for production of key agricultural commodities.”

According to regulator, the broad objective of the P-AADS is to “facilitate increased private sector agricultural production of staple foods and industrial raw materials, as well as support food security, job creation and economic diversification.”

Eligible participants under the P-AADS, the CBN said, include “Agro-processors of agricultural commodities engaged in backward integration; prime anchors and commodity associations participating under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) with evidence of contiguous land readily available for clearing and cultivation of agricultural commodities and other companies and individuals with evidence of ownership of contiguous land readily available for clearing and cultivation of agricultural commodities.”

Furthermore, the CBN said that to be eligible for the scheme, participants must “be existing or new firms engaged in agricultural production with proven capacity and bankable proposal; possess acceptable title for contiguous lands of not less than 20 hectares; have good credit record; be able to provide the required collateral for participation and provide evidence of capacity to cultivate a focal commodity directly or engagement of farmers, including youths as in-growers or out-growers to cultivate on the land after clearing.”

The apex bank said that the scheme would be funded from the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), adding that the maximum loan accessible under the P-AADS shall be N2 billion per obligor, adding that “the facility shall be repaid from the Economics of Production (EOP) for cultivating on the cleared farmland.”

Agricultural commodities eligible for consideration under the scheme, the CBN said, include rice, maize, cassava, cotton and wheat. Others are tomato, poultry, fish, sorghum, oil palm, cocoa, livestock/ dairy and, according to the guidelines, “any other commodities as may be listed by the CBN from time to time.”

It further stated that interest rate under the scheme would be 5.0 per cent p.a. (all inclusive) up to February 18, 2021, but that interest on the facility from March 1, 2021 will be nine per cent p.a. (all inclusive).

On loan tenor for annual crops, the guidelines stipulate maximum tenor of six years with six months moratorium, while for perennial crops, it is a maximum tenor of 10 years with one-year moratorium.

The guidelines also stated: “The collateral to be pledged by participants under the Scheme shall be title of the cleared land and other acceptable collateral prescribed under the ABP,” adding that: “CBN shall bear 50% of the credit risk in the event of default by the participant.” In addition, the rules stated that repayment of the facility “shall be made on instalment basis through the participating banks and spread over the EOP of the cultivated commodities.

The participating banks shall remit repayments received to the CBN on quarterly or annual basis depending on the commodity financed.”

Sanctions

Significantly, the guidelines also contain stiff sanctions for infractions by participating financial institutions(PFIs).

Specifically, the guidelines stated: “Diversion of funds by the participating banks shall attract a penalty at its maximum lending rate at the time of infraction. In addition, such PFI shall be barred from further participation under the scheme.”

Other sanctions include “Nonrendition or false returns shall attract the penalty stipulated by BOFIA; charging interest rate higher than prescribed shall attract the penalty stipulated by BOFIA; any participating PFI that fails to disburse the fund within the stipulated days of receipt to the borrower, shall be charged penalty interest at the PFI’s maximum lending rate for the period the fund was not disbursed and failure to remit repayments received to CBN within the stipulated period shall attract penalty interest at the PFIs maximum lending rate.”

Leveraging private sector

Commenting on the CBN’s introduction of the P-AADS, a financial analyst, Mr. John Edeki, attributed the move to the apex bank’s desire to boost agricultural productivity in the country. According to him, available evidence in these parts suggests that operators in the private sector are generally more efficient in boosting output in most sectors than the public sector.

He said: “Apart from the fact that there are already many firms that have a lot of experience operating in the country’s agricultural sector, the CBN is clearly taking steps to ensure that its interventions in the sector succeed in making it the key driver of Nigeria’s economic recovery.”

He noted that even before economic crisis triggered by the Covid- 19, the CBN had been promoting increased cultivation of key commodities such as, rice, maize, cassava, oil palm and tomatoes.

Indeed, following his reappointment for a second term in office, Emefiele, had in June, last year, unveiled a 5-point agenda, that he said the apex bank would pursue between 2019 and 2024 to manage the Nigerian economy.

One of the points listed by Mr. Emefiele was that the CBN would support efforts aimed at diversifying the economy through intervention programmes in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

For instance, Emefiele said: “Building on the success of our Anchor Borrowers’ Programme and other intervention programmes geared towards supporting the growth of our agriculture and manufacturing sectors, we intend to boost productivity growth through the provision of improved seedlings, as well as access to finance for rural farmers in the agricultural sector, across 10 different commodities namely rice, maize, cassava, cocoa, tomato, cotton, oilpalm, poultry, fish, and livestock/ dairy.”

He further explained: “Our choice of these 10 crops is driven by the amount spent on the importation of these items into the country, and the over 10 million jobs that could be created over the next five years if efforts are made to expand cultivation and processing of these items in Nigeria.

“So far, we have held series of engagements with importers and producers of these products. Most of them have committed that they would install or expand their production capacities in Nigeria.

“We believe these measures will help to boost not only our domestic outputs but also improve our annual non-oil exports receipts from $2 billion in 2018 to $12 billion by 2023.”

According to Emefiele, the CBN’s intervention programmes will strengthen the linkage between farmers and agroprocessors/ manufacturers by ensuring that the output of farmers is purchased by the former.

“This linkage with agro processors is necessary in order to prove that farmers are creditworthy individuals with bankable contracts. It will also help to unlock private capital flows from financial institutions to farmers, in order to enable farmers meet orders from agro processors.

“To complement the progress made so far as well as the lesson learnt from the conduct of previous programs, we intend to strength en the capacity building arm of the Anchor Borrowers Programme, which will help support better farming practices and higher outputs for farmers,” he said at the time.

Last line

Although private sector operators face several challenges peculiar to this part of the world, the consensus in industry circles, at the weekend, was that the CBN’s introduction of P-AADS to complement ADDs, is a welcome move, which is likely to significantly boost agricultural productivity in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...