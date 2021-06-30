CBN harps on loans repayment by rice farmers

To sustain various interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the agricultural sector value chain, the apex bank has admonished beneficiaries to repay facilities as and when due. Paying back such loans, CBN said, afforded other farmers the opportunity to access the facility, thus increasing number of beneficiaries. CBN’s Kaduna branch Controller, Mallam Ahmed Aminu Wali, gave the advice in Kaduna last Thursday at the flag off distribution of rice paddy to farmers for the 2021 wet season.

Ahmed, who underscored various interventions by CBN, said that they were being undertaking by the bank to ensure food security and ultimately improve economy. “The intervention is a long journey. Whoever we give our money to as a beneficiary, we expect you to promptly pay back. We encourage our farmers to tow this line; to pay back facility on maturity.

Rice cultivation is an all seasons affairs- wet season and dry season. The bank is committed to assisting farmers, especially the small holder farmers by a way of facility support,” the branch controller said. In a remark earlier, President, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria ( RIFAN), Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for their untiring effort in ensuring Nigerians eat what it grown locally. He said their efforts in no small way gave birth to rice revolution being experienced in the country.

