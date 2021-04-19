…CBN has right to print money –APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a detour from the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the allegation of the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki that Federal Government printed N60 billion to argument FAAC.

According to the party, Central Banks all over the world print money when faced with financial crisis. The party, however, said that what should be of concern is the ability of the Central Bank to manage its monetary policies and not printing of money.

Governor Obaseki had accused the Federal Government of printing money to share to the states, this accusation the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank had denied. Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, Secretary to the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning, in responding to the governor of Edo State’s allegations on printing of N60 billion by FG in a statement he issued in Abuja yesterday, however, said, “Central banks all over the world print money.

“During the financial crisis of 2008-09, the Reserve Bank of the US printed dollars to bail out companies that were too big to fail. There is nothing wrong in printing money provided it is well managed.

“There is no evidence that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is inefficient in managing the monetary aspect of the Nigerian economy. Let us not forget that the CBN is banker to government and has exercised such function efficiently and effectively. “The development function of the CBN has resulted in various intervention funds in several sectors of the economy.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) inherited an economy which showed signs of a recession from 2012. The economy left by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had no forex to run the system. The looting of our commonwealth was unprecedented in history. Productivity was declining.

“The APC government implemented aggressive fiscal and monetary policies which resulted in the country’s economy exiting recession in 2016.

