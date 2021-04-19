News Top Stories

…CBN has right to print money –APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a detour from the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the allegation of the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki that Federal Government printed N60 billion to argument FAAC.

 

According to the party, Central Banks all over the world print money when  faced with financial crisis. The party, however, said that what should be of concern is the ability of the Central Bank to manage its monetary policies and not printing of money.

 

Governor Obaseki had accused the Federal Government of printing money to share to the states, this accusation the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank had denied. Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, Secretary to the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning, in responding to the governor of Edo State’s allegations on printing of N60 billion by FG in a statement he issued in Abuja yesterday, however, said, “Central banks all over the world print money.

 

“During the financial crisis of 2008-09, the Reserve Bank of the US printed dollars to bail out companies that were too big to fail. There is nothing wrong in printing money provided it is well managed.

 

“There is no evidence that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is inefficient in managing the monetary aspect of the Nigerian economy. Let us not forget that the CBN is banker to government and has exercised such function efficiently and effectively. “The development function of the CBN has resulted in various intervention funds in several sectors of the economy.

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) inherited an economy which showed signs of a recession from 2012. The economy left by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had no forex to run the system. The looting of our commonwealth was unprecedented in history. Productivity was declining.

 

“The APC government implemented aggressive fiscal and monetary policies which resulted in the country’s economy exiting recession in 2016.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Pubs, restaurants in England to have 10pm closing times  

Posted on Author Reporter

All pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues in England must have a 22:00 closing time from Thursday, to help curb the spread of coronavirus. The sector will also be restricted by law to table service only, reports the BBC. The measures will be set out by the prime minister in Parliament before an address […]
News

Kingship, land dispute protests rock Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

There was a crossfire protests by the people of Idumuje- Ugboko community in Aniocha North Local Government area of Delta State on Wednesday and the protesters barricaded the gate to the Government House, in Asaba, the state capital. They called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to intervene in the monarchical war and land grabbing crisis that […]
News

Zamfara purchases 31kg of gold to end firearms-for-gold businesses

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has announced the purchase of 31-kilogramme worth of refined gold by his administration with a view to sanitising mining activities, including sale and purchase transactions for the social and economic wellbeing of both artisanal miners  and the people of the state.   Governor Matawalle announced that his administration would […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica