CBN: High denominations account for 90% of currency outside banks

IM Furges caution on naira redesign plan

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that of the N2.7trillion or 85 per cent of the currency that is outside the banking system, more than 90 per cent are high denomination banknotes. The Director, Monetary Policy Department at the apex bank, Dr. Hassan Mahmud, stated this while appearing on Arise TV’s Morning Show yesterday. Mahmud, who along with the Director, Currency Operations at the CBN, Ahmad Umar, was responding to questions on the regulator’s planned change of the design of three- N200, N500 and N1,000-of the eight existing denominations of the country’s legal tender, downplayed concerns in some quarters that given that the plan is to be implemented during the Christmas season and a few weeks before the general election in February, it could result in disruptions to the activities of people living in rural areas with limited access to banking services as well as to those in the informal sector. He explained that the CBN is not expecting the naira redesign plan to cause a lot of disruptions as its main target are very wealthy members of the public, who already have bank accounts and have also adopted electronic payments. He said: “The CBN Governor mentioned that we have a period of close to 100 days, which is almost three months and above, for this(plan) to crystalise, but like we have always emphasized, that we would want to go cashless. There are other channels with which you can make payments. Even if you want to buy ram or Christmas turkey, there are other channels you can pay with and they are in abundance. “Of the 2.7trillion or 85 per cent of the currency that is outside the banks, more than 90 per cent of those currencies are high denomination. And if they are high denomination, basically, the people that are holding N10,000, N100,000, and son on are not the fish we are targeting. What we are looking at is those that have billions. “Don’t forget that this is not just for you to take your money to the bank and it is changed; the money should go to your account. So, if it goes into your account, you can use your mobile apps, your eNaira, to make payments. So, you don’t necessarily need the cash.” The CBN Director noted that the naira redesign plan was also an opportunity to get more Nigerians to embrace the regulator’s cashless policy thereby boosting financial inclusion. He, however, said that the CBN will respond “appropriately” if implementation of the plan faces challenges. Mahmud disclosed that a committee has been set up, which is headed by Deputy Governor, Operations, at the CBN to look at modalities of having a seamless implementation of the exercise so that disruptions will not be recorded. Responding to a question on whether the cost of redesigning the three naira denominations would not be prohibitive especially given that the government is currently grappling with inadequate revenues, he stated that minting high denomination naira notes would cost the CBN less than minting the lower denomination ones, adding that benefits of the plan outweigh its costs. He said: “The currency that is going to be redesigned is the higher denomination. We get the more seigniorage losses from the lower denominations because the cost of minting those ones is higher than the intrinsic value of the notes. The point being emphasised here is that cost is not largely going to be of such a volume that will negate or net out the benefits of what we want to achieve. What is important is how the central bank is able to achieve its primary mandate, which includes other mandates of ensuring an efficient and durable currency, coupled with the fact that it is legal tender and also used for payment settlement within the economy.” On reports that the naira redesign announcement led to people choosing to buy dollars instead of depositing naira in their bank accounts, thus resulting in further weakening of the naira on the parallel market yesterday, the Director, Currency Operations, Umar, noted that the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has warned its members to be cautious about selling dollars between now and January 31. He said: “Basically, you can say that people are just panicking and trying to ex change the excess naira they have for the dollar. But then we have to remember that the BDC segment of the market is just less than five percent of the entire fx market. “I imagine that as we progress, receiving naira deposits from banks, the BDCs themselves will be in a quagmire, where they would not be able to explain their source of getting so much money because let us say, for example they are doing a ticket of $5,000 in a day, if they deposit N20million, that day and N20m the next day, obviously they should know that is above the exchange rate value of that $5,000 in the parallel market.” Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the CBN to apply caution on the naira redesign plan. A tweet by Bloomberg yesterday states: “The IMF urges Nigeria to apply caution in its plan to replace higher denominations of the naira and avoid any missteps that could undermine confidence in the financial system …”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...