CBN: Increasing support for healthcare sector

Aside from trying to help the nation tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is intensifying its intervention in the healthcare sector as part of efforts to conserve foreign reserves, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

HSIF

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its bid to ensure that the impact of the pandemic on the economy was minimised, had moved swiftly in the first quarter of last year to roll out intervention measures, which included a N100 billion Healthcare Sector Intervention Facility (HSIF). The apex bank said at the time that HSIF would be used to support the health authorities to ensure laboratories, researchers and innovators are able to access finance at single digit rate and work with global scientists to patent and produce vaccines and test kits in the country.

HSRDIS

In fact, a few weeks later, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced that as part of efforts to ensure that Nigeria was in a position to produce a vaccine for the disease, the apex bank was developing a framework on a Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS), to offer grants and credit to researchers, science institutions and biotechnology firms to develop a vaccine against the pandemic. He noted that if Nigeria is to wait for foreign countries to develop their own vaccines, it would be the last in the queue to receive curative remedies for the teeming population. He said: “The CBN today challenges Nigerian scientists at home and in the Diaspora to go back to their laboratories and develop a Nigerian vaccine. Once validated by the health authorities, CBN will step in and do the needful for the sake of over 200 million Nigerians now confronted by COVID-19. “Our inability to accurately predict the extent to which the coronavirus could spread, and how long it would last, requires that we build sufficient capacity within our health system in order to contain the spread of the virus, state by state, city by city and preserve the lives of vulnerable Nigerians.” In the guidelines on HSRDIS, which it later published, CBN stated that the scheme was specifically designed to “trigger intense national R&D activities to develop a Nigerian vaccine, drugs and herbal medicines against the spread of COVID-19 and any other communicable or non-communicable diseases through the provision of grants to biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies, institutions, researchers, and research institutes for the research and development of drugs, herbal medicines and vaccines for the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.” Furthermore, it stated: “The scheme is intended to boost domestic manufacturing of critical drugs and vaccines to ensure their sustainable domestic supply and reduce the bulk manufacturing costs of the drugs, herbal medicines and vaccines in Nigeria.” In addition, CBN said the scheme was aimed at reducing the country’s dependence on imported drug products (synthetic and herbal) and vaccines for the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases as well as supporting the capacity of relevant health agencies towards attaining “WHO Maturity Level 3,” a prerequisite, according to the apex bank, for the production of vaccines in Nigeria. Stating that the scheme would be funded from the developmental component of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF), CBN fixed the grant limit for research activities at a maximum of N50 million and the limit for Development/ Manufacturing activities at a maximum of N500 million.”

Disbursements

In March, this year, CBN said it had disbursed a total sum of N253.54 million grant to five health researchers under the HSRDIS to aid the development of vaccines and drugs to combat communicable and non-communicable diseases, including COVID- 19. However, disbursements have been faster for HSIF, as the Director, Corporate Communications at CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, revealed that the sums disbursed under the scheme had hit N97.8 billion as at mid-July this year, adding that the Fund was committed to 98 healthcare projects across different regions in the country. Nwanisobi, who disclosed this at the award night organised by the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), during which CBN Governor, Emefiele, was recognised for his contributions and support to the Nigeria healthcare industry, said that the apex bank was committed to funding research in healthcare to support the sector, stressing that the overall goal of CBN was to reduce medical tourism, provide better healthcare for the people and grow the economy. Noting that Emefiele is running a people-centered CBN that strengthens the healthcare sector and supports local businesses, Nwanisobi said: “I want to let you know that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, understands the need to invest in healthcare infrastructure. He knows that a time will come when even with your money, you will not be able to travel to attend to your health. That is while strengthening the local pharmaceutical industry is necessary this time.”

MPC’s backing

At their meeting in July, members of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expressed such strong support for HSIF, that it sparked speculation in some quarters that the regulator could increase the N100 billion it had set aside for the Fund. The speculation was finally confirmed last Friday when Emefiele announced in Lagos that the apex bank has raised HSIF from N100 billion to N200 billion.

Tackling medical tourism

The CBN governor, who stated this at the opening of the Duchess International Hospital, owned by Reddington Hospital Group, said the move was part of efforts to reduce the amount of foreign exchange that the nation spends on medical tourism. Emefiele said: “Medical tourism put a huge strain on our foreign reserves and, more importantly, for every $1 billion allocated to medical treatment abroad, there is less than $1 billion that could be available to other critical sectors of our economy. “As part of this effort, the CBN, led by a select private sector stakeholders, supported COVID-19 through CACOVID and, in a bid to further drive the recovery of our economy, monetary policy recognised that while the interventions in our manufacturing sector is essential, it is also essential we continue to give support to the medical sector of our country. “When intervention on COVID commenced, CBN set aside N100 billion to support the healthcare sector, but upon rise in demand, we have disbursed N107.7 billion, supporting 114 healthcare projects, which include medical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, dental services, eye clinics both private and public hospital, just to mention a few.” He added: “We had taken up N100 billion to support, but the monetary policy committee has said we should move it further up to N200 billion. We would continue to do whatever can be done to support healthcare.” The apex bank governor, who called on lenders to improve on loan facilities to the healthcare sector, also urged the private sector to invest in healthcare. In his speech at the event, Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, echoed the CBN governor’s words, as he also called for more private sector participation in the healthcare sector in order to help reverse medical tourism. “Private sector investments in high quality healthcare services offering top compensation for its personnel could possibly create an attractive proposition to reverse the trend (medical tourism). So, the only way that we can ensure that people stay is obviously to reward their services and I think that this is a good way to start,” the vice president said.

Conclusion

Given how important a wellfunctioning health system is to the economy, the reaction in financial circles to Emefiele’s announcement that HSIF had been increased to N200 billion was generally positive. But as some analysts pointed out, the responsibility of fixing the country’s healthcare sector rests squarely on the fiscal authorities.

