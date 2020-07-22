CBN injects $13.37bn into forex market in six months

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of $13.37 billion to authorized dealers in the first quarter of 2020.

The apex bank disclosed this in its economic report for Q1 2020 posted on its website yesterday.

The regulator also stated that the amount of dollars it sold in the first three months of this year, represented a 28.4 per cent increase, compared with the amount it injected into the forex market in the fourth quarter of 2019.

It said: “The development, relative to the preceding quarter, reflected, mainly, the increase in foreign exchange sales to the Investors and Exporters’ (I & E) window, Bureaux De Change (BDC) segment of the market, Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) and wholesale forwards in the review quarter.”

According to the CBN, of the total forex sales it made during the review period, wholesale forwards intervention, interventions at the I & E window, sales to BDCs

and SMIS rose by 77.2 per cent, 72.5 per cent, 12.9 per cent and 5.5 per cent to $2.08 billion, $4.60 billion, $3.76 billion and $1.68 billion, respectively, above the levels in the preceding quarter.

However, the report showed that swap transactions, SME interventions and interbank sales in Q1’20 fell by 36.4 per cent, 10.7 per cent and 3.4 per cent to $0.60 billion, $0.36 billion and $0.30 billion, respectively, below the levels in the preceding quarter.

In addition, the report stated that: “Aggregate foreign exchange inflow into the CBN amounted to $15.01 billion, showing an increase of 11.2 per cent above the level in the fourth quarter of 2019, but a decrease of 18.4 per cent below the level in the corresponding period of 2019. The development, relative to the preceding quarter, reflected, mainly, the rise in non-oil receipts, driven by proceeds from TSA and Third Party receipts.

“Aggregate outflow from the CBN was $17.62 billion, indicating an increase of 9.4 per cent and 8.1 per cent above the levels in the preceding quarter and the corresponding period of 2019, respectively. The rise in outflow, relative to the level in the preceding quarter, reflected, mainly, the increase in interbank utilisation, external debt service, national priority projects, foreign exchange special payment, bank and SDR charges/fees and funds returned to remitter.

“Overall, foreign exchange flows through the bank, in the review period, resulted in a net outflow of $2.61 billion, compared with the net outflow of $2.60 billion in the preceding quarter, but was a net inflow of $2.08 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.”

Similarly, the report revealed that aggregate foreign exchange inflow into the economy amounted to $42.71 billion in the first quarter of 2020, indicating an increase of 1.0 per cent and 13.8 per cent above the levels in the preceding quarter and the corresponding period of 2019, respectively.

It attributed the development to an 11.2 per cent increase in inflow through the CBN.

Specifically, the report said that: “Oil sector receipts, at $3.36 billion or 7.9 per cent of the total, declined by 7.6 per cent and 21.1 per cent below the levels in the preceding quarter and the corresponding period of 2019, respectively. Non-oil public sector inflow, at $11.65 billion or 27.3 per cent of total in the review period, rose by 18.1 per cent above the level in fourth quarter of 2019, but was a decline of 17.6 per cent below the level in the corresponding period of 2019.

“Autonomous inflow, at $27.71 billion in first quarter of 2020, declined by 3.8 per cent, compared with the level in the preceding quarter, but rose by 44.7 per cent above the level in the corresponding period of 2019. Inflow from autonomous sources accounted for 64.9 per cent of the total.”

Furthermore, the report stated that: “Total non-oil export earnings received through the banks during the review period amounted to $1.21 billion, representing an increase of 26.9 per cent relative to the level in the preceding quarter, but a decrease of 77.6 per cent relative to the level in the corresponding period of 2019.

“The development, relative to the preceding quarter’s level, was attributed, largely, to the rise in the export receipts from manufactured products, driven by increased receipts from plastics, textiles, foot wear, drugs and pharmaceutical products, wood products, metals and metal products, electrical and electronics, and other manufactured products.”

