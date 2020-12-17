CBN injects N12.5bn to support poultry farmers

In its effort to revamp agriculture value chain, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the sum of N12.552 billion to large, medium and small scale poultry farmers in the country. The injection between the last quarter of 2019 and November 2020 was done through various commercial banks and the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank. The apex bank, two years ago, begun targeted interventions in key agriculture sectors to create jobs and save forex being expended in importing agriculture produce.

The bank intervention in poultry is part of its strategy to boost egg and meat production as well as create more jobs in the country. Sources at the bank who confirmed latest intervention listed large-scale companies that benefited from the CBN intervention programmes to include Fortune Heights and Animal Care, both in Ogun State; Dasco Engineering in Lagos, Olam Hatcheries in Kaduna, Eastern Plains in Anambra State and Emmpek Farms in Delta State. Other beneficiaries listed under the Agri-Business/ Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) window include Elabi Farms in Bayelsa and Aladeyelu Farms in Ondo.

The CBN noted that 639 poultry farmers that applied through the regular AGSMEIS window had also received funds as Autonomous Poultry farmers, through NIRSAL MFB to the tune of N1.996 billion. Similarly, the sum of N1.591 billion has been disbursed to 898 poultry farmers across the country to ameliorate the impact of COVID-19 on their operations. Confirming this, the Director, Development Finance Department at the CBN, Mr. Phillip Yila Yusuf, said the disbursement of funds to farmers was an on-going process as more farmers are being shortlisted for the loan. According to him, additional fund will be disbursed to poultry farmers before the end of 2020.

