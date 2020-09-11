CBN integrates digital marine insurance certificate

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the integration of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) digital marine insurance certificate with e-Form ‘M’ on the Nigeria Trade Portal. In a circular posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank informed banks, Nigeria Customs Service and the general public that with effect from Monday, September 14, 2020, it would be mandatory for the NIA digital marine insurance certificate to be part of documentation requirements for the processing of e Form ‘M’. Consequently, the CBN said the use of hard copy marine insurance certificate for processing of e Form ‘M’ would no longer be permitted as from Monday.

