CBN integrates digital marine insurance certificate

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the integration of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) digital marine insurance certificate with e-Form ‘M’ on the Nigeria Trade Portal. In a circular posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank informed banks, Nigeria Customs Service and the general public that with effect from Monday, September 14, 2020, it would be mandatory for the NIA digital marine insurance certificate to be part of documentation requirements for the processing of e Form ‘M’. Consequently, the CBN said the use of hard copy marine insurance certificate for processing of e Form ‘M’ would no longer be permitted as from Monday.

COVID-19: US Senate votes to extend small-business aid program through August

  The U.S. Senate unanimously voted on Tuesday to extend a $660 billion lending program in an effort to help small businesses that have been hit hard by the coronavirus, extending a lifeline just as it was due to expire. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives must also approve the extension, which would keep the Paycheck […]
IFC loans lender $50m to finance SMEs

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank Group, has announced a $50 million loan to Nigeria’s First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited for lending to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). In a statement by IFC on Thursday, the loan was made through IFC’s COVID- 19 fast-track financing support package to sustain […]
PHCN assets: FG to pay debts with proceeds from fresh sales

Abuja DisCo mulls purchase of FG’s property   FACT FINDING Senate Committee visited NELMCO facilities occupied by AEDC to verify “why AEDC should pay rent for them until they are sold off”     The Federal Government is planning to use proceeds from the sale of fresh 216 non-core assets of the defunct Power Holding […]

