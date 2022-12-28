CBN intensifies inflation fight with naira redesign

The announcement by Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, on October 26 that the apex bank would introduce redesigned naira notes to replace the current N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes as part of measures to tackle rising inflation and counterfeiting of the local currency, was clearly one of the most significant developments in the financial sector in 2022, writes Tony Chukwunyem

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 leading to a worsening of global supply chain disruptions that were originally triggered by the Covid-19 crisis, upward price pressures on Nigeria’s economy, had reached a level that, analysts believed, would compel the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to take significant measures to curb inflation at its meeting in May.

Surprise rate hike

Still, most analysts did not expect that the CBN would raise the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- by as much as 150 basis points to 13 per cent- the biggest rate hike since July 2016 when the apex bank increased rates by 200 basis points. The regulator said it had to significantly raise the MPR to rein in rising inflation, which accelerated to 16.82 per cent in April. As CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, told journalists at the post MPC press briefing, members of the committee “felt that tightening will help rein in inflation before it assumes a galloping trend.” According to him, “the committee decided to raise monetary policy rate for the first time in two and a half years to rein in the current rise in inflation as members were of the view that the continued uptrend may adversely impact growth.” He further stated: “MPC feels that tightening would narrow the negative real interest rate margin, improve market sentiment and restore investor confidence. Equally, members believe tightening would moderate inflationary pressure passthrough to exchange rate depreciation and moderate the speed of capital flow reversal, provide incentives for foreign capital inflows and sustain remittances. “Lastly, tightening could moderate government domestic borrowing, as government debt servicing to revenue ratio increased significantly in recent times, threatening debt sustainability.”

Pro-growth stance

The hike in the MPR in May, notwithstanding, the CBN generally maintained its pro-growth stance in the first half of this year by continuing with its intervention schemes, that resulted in the economy consistently recording real output expansion, since its exit from recession in Q4’ 2020.

In the communiqué it issued at the end of the MPC meeting in May, for instance, the CBN stated: “According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.11 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, compared with 3.98 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.51 per cent in the corresponding period of 2021. “This is the sixth consecutive quarter of real output expansion, following the economy’s exit from recession in 2020. This steady positive performance was driven largely by the growth in aggregate consumption, arising from the continued policy support at the onset of the pandemic and gradual recovery of aggregate demand.”

IMF, World Bank revised growth forecasts

Indeed, in the first half of the year, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank revised upwards their growth forecasts for Nigeria. Specifically, in its Global Economic Prospects report released in June, the World Bank, citing high oil prices, further recovery in agriculture and manufacturing as well as key structural reforms such as, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), raised its 2022 growth forecast for Nigeria to 3.4 per cent from the 2.5 per cent it projected for the country in January.

The Bank also raised its growth forecast for the country in 2023 to 3.2 per cent from the 2.8 per cent it forecast in January. Similarly, in its April World Economic Outlook (WEO), the IMF raised its growth forecast for the Nigerian economy in 2022 to 3.4 per cent from its earlier projection of 2.7 per cent in January. The Fund also revised up its growth forecast for the country in 2023 to 3.1 per cent from the 2.7 per cent it predicted in January.

“Nigeria’s growth outlook has improved through higher oil prices and a stronger-than-anticipated recovery of manufacturing and agriculture. Growth is expected to reach 3.4 per cent in 2022, falling back to 2.9 per cent from 2024 onwards. The outlook is subject to high uncertainty associated with oil prices and financial conditions. “Moreover, low vaccination rates, rising security risks, and elevated price pressures weigh negatively on the medium-term growth outlook. Diversification away from oil will be critical to raise growth potential sustainably and reduce volatility,” the Fund stated.

RT200 Fx Programme

Significantly, as part of its efforts to help end the country’s oil dependency, the CBN had on February 10, unveiled another intervention scheme, code-named, “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 FX Programme).” Announcing the scheme during the Bankers’ Committee meeting held in February, Emefiele said the initiative consisted of a set of policies, plans and programmes for non-oil exports, which will help the country attain its goal of $200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil export transactions over the next three to five years. He explained that the new initiative would have five key anchors namely: Value-adding exports facility; non-oil commodities expansion facility; non-oil FX rebate scheme; dedicated non-oil export terminal, as well as a biannual non-oil export summit.

Further tightening

Although the CBN, throughout the year, stayed focus on helping to end the country’s oil dependency, the unrelenting increase in the prices of goods and services also meant that the regulator had to step up its inflation fight. Thus, in July, it raised the MPR from 13 per cent to 14 per cent and further increased the rate to 15.5 per cent in September. Apart from hiking the MPR to 15.5 per cent in September, the MPC also raised the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 32.5 per cent from 27.5 per cent.

Shedding light on the move at the post MPC press conference, Emefiele said: “It was of the view that with the aggressive policy normalisation of the economies, loosening the stance of policy will result in a sharp decrease of exchange rate leading to further hikes that will be afloat. “Also, it will help consolidate the impact of the last two policy rate hikes which is already reflected in the slowing growth rate of oil supply in the economy. We also understand that an aggressive rate hike will slow capital outflows and likely attract capital inflows and appreciate naira. We will keep increasing the interest rate to reduce the high effect of inflation.” He further stated: “The tested monetary policy theory is that the easiest way to tame inflationary pressure is to raise rates. CBN research study has shown that once inflation trends above 12.5 or 13 percent, it will retard growth. So, it is difficult for us, with all data available, not to go in a very aggressive way.” The MPC, at its last meeting of the year held in November, increased the MPR to 16.5 per cent.

Naira redesign

However, the CBN soon showed that aside from raising the MPR, it had additional measures to curb rising prices, as Emefiele announced on October 26 that the apex bank had concluded plans to redesign three- N200, N500 and N1,000-of the eight existing denominations of the country’s legal tender. He explained that decision to redesign the new notes, which will be in circulation from December 15, 2022 , was approved by President Muhammudu Buhari. He said: “Although global best practice is for central banks to redesign, produce and circulate new local legal tender every 5–8 years, the naira has not been redesigned in the last 20 years.

“On the basis of these trends, problems, and facts, and in line with Sections 19, Subsections a and b of the CBN Act 2007, the Management of the CBN sought and obtained the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to redesign, produce, and circulate new series of banknotes at N100, N200, N500, and N1,000 levels.”

He said the new and existing currencies would remain legal tender and circulate together until January 31, 2023 when the existing currencies shall cease to be legal tender. Stressing that statistics showed that more than 85 per cent of the currency in circulation is outside the vaults of commercial banks, the CBN Governor said the naira redesign policy would help the apex bank to tackle inflation as it would significantly help to address issues such as, hoarding of banknotes by members of the public, worsening shortage of clean and fit banknotes and increasing cases and risk of counterfeiting.

Commenting on the policy, a former Deputy Governor of the CBN, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, said: “I fully support the Central Bank of Nigeria in redesigning the Naira. If 80 per cent of banknotes in circulation are outside the banks, that is troubling. “The CBN obviously wants to force all those notes back into the banking system. Those with the notes must surrender them to get new ones or else it becomes illegal tender after Jan. 31, 2023. “This is also a way to withdraw currency from circulation, an unorthodox way of tightening the money supply since the country is battling high inflation.”

Pressure

Although the policy led to the naira crashing to a record low of over N850 to the dollar at the parallel market as people who were holding huge amounts of cash outside the banking system for unethical reasons started using the funds to buy the greenback, the local currency quickly recovered to about N750 per dollar at that segment of the forex market.

Revised cash withdrawal limits

Clearly in its bid to ensure successful implementation of the naira redesign policy, the CBN, on December 6, announced that with effect from January 9, 2023, the maximum cash withdrawal over the counter by individuals and corporate organisations per week, will be N100,000 and N500,000 respectively, adding that withdrawals above these limits will attract processing fees of five per cent and 10 per cent respectively. It further stated that maximum cash withdrawal per week via Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), from January 9, will be N100,000 subject to a maximum of N20,000 cash withdrawal per day.

The apex bank, which also directed banks to load only N200 and lower denominations into their ATMs, announced that maximum cash withdrawal via Point of Sales (PoS) terminals), from January 9, would be N20,000 daily. In addition, it stated that third-party cheques above N50,000 will not be eligible for payment over the counter, adding that existing limits of N10million on clearing cheques still subsist.

However, the regulator came under pressure from members of the National Assembly and the association of PoS operators to review the policy. Thus, last Wednesday, the CBN, citing what it said was feedback from stakeholders, announced in a circular that it had reviewed upwards the maximum weekly limit for cash withdrawal across all channels by individuals and corporate organisations to N500,000 and N5million respectively. It also announced that withdrawals above these limits would now attract processing fees of 3 per cent and five per cent for individuals and corporate organisations respectively.

The CBN further stated that third party cheques above N100,000 will not be eligible for payment over the counter, adding that existing limits of N10million on clearing cheques still subsist. According to the apex bank, the directives in the new circular, which take effect nationwide from January 9, 2023, supersede those of the circular it issued on December 6 2022.

Conclusion

However, the consensus in industry circles is that the CBN will be giving its inflation fight a boost, if it does not yield to pressure from members of the National Assembly to extend the January 31, 2023 deadline for the naira redesign policy.

