CBN: Intensifying Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s development finance initiatives have boosted the country’s perennial quest to diversify its economy away from crude oil, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Although Nigeria’s quest to diversify its economy away from the ruinous dependence on crude oil exports started in the 1980s, the country had clearly not made much progress in this regard when Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, assumed office in June 2014. In fact, the slump in oil prices occasioned by the global financial crisis of 2007-2008 had a devastating impact on Nigeria’s banking industry, leading to the apex bank spending over N2 trillion to bail out lenders that were heavily exposed to the oil and gas sector.

Thus, it did not come as a complete surprise to industry watchers that in his maiden press conference as CBN Governor, Emefiele announced that the apex bank, under his watch, would introduce a broad spectrum of financial instruments to boost specific enterprise areas in agriculture, manufacturing, health and oil and gas, as part of efforts to ensure that the country has a diversified economic base. Consequently, between late 2014 and 2019 (Emefiele’s first term), CBN effectively pursued intervention schemes such as the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS), Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the N220billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Credit Guarantee Scheme (SMECGS), among others. It is noteworthy that the general belief among analysts is that the boldness of the regulator’s programmes, especially its agriculture intervention initiatives and the positive impact they had on the economy, played a major role in convincing President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint Emefiele as CBN governor for a second and final five year-term in May 2019.

He thus became the first CBN governor to serve for a second term since Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999. In order to ensure that the CBN’s goal of helping to diversify the economy is achieved, Emefiele told journalists in his first press conference after his reappointment in June 2019 that his agenda for the fresh term would be to make the apex bank build on the achievements of its intervention programmes in the agricultural sector between 2014 and 2019.

10 key commodities

He stated: “Building on the success of our Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) and other intervention programmes geared towards supporting the growth of our agriculture and manufacturing sectors, we intend to boost productivity growth through the provision of improved seedlings, as well as access to finance for rural farmers in the agricultural sector, across 10 different commodities namely: rice, maize, cassava, cocoa, tomato, cotton, oil-palm, poultry, fish, and livestock/ dairy.” Continuing, he said: “So far, we have held series of engagements with importers and producers of these products. Most of them have committed that they would install or expand their production capacities in Nigeria. We believe these measures will help to boost not only our domestic outputs but also improve our annual non-oil exports receipts from $2billion in 2018 to $12billion by 2023.”

Impact on exchange rates

Indeed, CBN has consistently pointed out that apart from helping to increase productivity in the real sector and reducing the country’s dependence on crude oil export earnings, its development finance initiatives would also lead to a strengthening of the naira as well as stabilising the exchange rate. Specifically, on February 10 this year, Emefiele announced that the regulator, in collaboration with banks, had introduced a fresh initiative aimed at reducing the nation’s exposure to volatile sources of foreign exchange and to earn more stable inflows. Emefiele said the scheme, code-named, “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 FX Programme),” consisted of a set of policies, plans and programmes for non-oil exports, which would help the country attain its goal of $200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil export transactions over the next three to five years. The CBN governor explained that the initiative would have five key anchors namely valueadding exports facility; non-oil commodities expansion facility; non-oil FX rebate scheme; dedicated non-oil export terminal, as well as a biannual non-oil export summit. He emphasised that the new initiative was introduced to address inadequate FX supply and constant pressure on the exchange rate, noting that the country’s four major sources of FX inflow: Proceeds from oil exports, proceeds from non-oil exports, diaspora remittances, and foreign direct/portfolio investments had been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. However, with Nigeria currently grappling with a serious forex crisis and being the only major oil producing country in the world that is not reaping bountifully from the Ukraine war-induced high price of the commodity, discussions about the need for economic diversification continue to be on the front burner. For instance, a recent seminar that CBN held for financial journalists had as its theme: “Policy options for economic diversification: Thinking outside the crude oil-box.” In his speech at the event, Emefiele, who was represented by the Director, Corporate Communications department at the apex bank, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, again stressed the need for Nigeria to diversify its economy from dependence on oil to the non-oil sector, saying doing this will shield it from unanticipated negative shocks that could undermine food security. He noted that disruptions in the economy, occasioned by COVID- 19 and the Russian-Ukraine war, continue to threaten global growth and overall macroeconomic stability. He said: “The accompanying trade dislocations have aggravated supply shocks across regions, triggered unprecedented increases in commodities, energy and food prices as inflationary pressures persist to all-time high across regions. “For instance, oil prices have been hovering above $100 per barrel over the past few months and have become a major drag to many industrialised economies of the world. Moreso, the blockage of shipments (predominantly grains and other food items) along the Black Sea have caused significant pressures on food prices, thus, underscoring the need to diversify our economy to ensure that unanticipated negative shocks such as this does not undermine our food security and self-sufficiency. “The Central Bank of Nigeria, under my leadership, has taken major leaps to diversify the economy away from largely oil-based economy through our numerous interventions. We have supported non-oil sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, health care, education, power and aviation and other allied economic value chains. “You may recall that our flagship, the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), that heralded recent rice revolution in Nigeria, has changed the long-standing dependence on imported rice as the country is not only depending on domestic production, but we have now become a rice exporting country. “The Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS) is a major special purpose vehicle to support commercial farmers in the country in different value chains, including oil palm, cotton and cocoa, among others.” He further stated: “Our continued support to the manufacturing sector and MSMEs have been yielding great results as the implementation of 44 items not valid for FX for imports has revealed. “Let me take this medium to inform you once again that our intervention in the health sector, for example, has begun to reduce the health care tourism being sought outside the country which is helping to conserve our foreign exchange and improve our well-being. “Furthermore, the new 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP), which is targeted at harnessing our local raw materials to increase our domestic production, as well as exports through our deliberate credit and other supports, will soon begin to yield quality results. “Moreso, the RT200 FX initiative designed to take advantage of our large domestic production to other regional markets is targeted to increase foreign exchange inflows to the economy and support exchange rate stability.” Similarly, in the paper he presented at the event, the CEO, B. Adedipe Associates, Dr. Biodun Adedipe, harped on need for Nigeria to diversify its economy. He contended that the country must take urgent steps to diversify the economy given that advanced nations are depending less on fossil fuels and are moving towards green energy and electric automobiles. Adedipe, who lamented the Nigerian economy’s heavy reliance on imports, argued that rather than blaming CBN for the country’s economic woes, especially, the forex crisis, Nigerians should blame their penchant for imported items.

Conclusion

However, the consensus among industry analysts is that while CBN’s efforts to boost local production are yielding results, the apex bank will require more support and collaboration from the fiscal authorities to ensure that the country accomplishes its economic diversification quest.

