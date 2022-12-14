CBN: Intensifying quest for ending Nigeria’s oil dependence

While the need to end Nigeria’s oil dependency has long been recognised by the country’s fiscal and monetary authorities, past efforts to address the problem look insignificant when compared with current initiatives introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), writes Tony Chukwunyem

Although Nigeria’s quest to end its oil dependency started in the 1980s, the country had not made much progress on the issue when the incumbent Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, assumed office in June 2014. Thus, in his maiden press conference, Emefiele announced that the apex bank, under his watch, would introduce a broad spectrum of financial instruments to boost specific enterprise areas in agriculture, manufacturing, health and oil and gas, as part of efforts to ensure that the country has a diversified economic base. Consequently, between late 2014 and 2019(Emefiele’s first term), the CBN, in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, introduced and implemented intervention schemes, such as the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS), Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the N220billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Credit Guarantee Scheme (SMECGS), among others. Following his reappointment for a second term as CBN Governor by President Muhammadu Buhari in June 2019, Emefiele also held another press conference where he announced that his agenda for the new term would be to make the apex bank build on the achievements of its intervention programmes between 2014 and 2019. He stated at the time that “building on the success of our Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) and other intervention programmes geared towards supporting the growth of our agriculture and manufacturing sectors, we intend to: Boost productivity growth through the provision of improved seedlings, as well as access to finance for rural farmers in the agricultural sector, across 10 different commodities namely: Rice, maize, cassava, cocoa, tomato, cotton, oil-palm, poultry, fish, and livestock/dairy. “So far, we have held series of engagements with importers and producers of these products. Most of them have committed that they would install or expand their production capacities in Nigeria. We believe these measures will help to boost not only our domestic outputs but also improve our annual non-oil exports receipts from $2billion in 2018 to $12billion by 2023.”

Impact on exchange rates

Indeed, the CBN governor consistently points out that apart from helping to increase productivity in the real sector and reducing the country’s dependence on crude oil export earnings, the regulator’s development finance initiatives would lead to a strengthening of the naira and ensuring exchange rate stability. However, with the Covid-19 crisis throwing the global economy into a turmoil in the last two years and hindering forex inflows into developing economies, the CBN had to intensify its efforts help boost the country’s earnings from non-oil exports. Specifically, on February 10, this year, Emefiele announced that the CBN in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee had introduced a fresh initiative aimed at reducing the nation’s exposure to volatile sources of foreign exchange and to earn more stable inflows.

RT 200 programme

Emefiele said the scheme, code-named, “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 Programme),” consisted of a set of policies, plans and programmes for non-oil exports which would help the country attain its goal of $200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil export transactions over the next three to five years. The CBN governor explained that the initiative would have five key anchors namely value-adding exports facility; non-oil commodities expansion facility; non-oil FX rebate scheme; dedicated non-oil export terminal, as well as a biannual non-oil export summit. He emphasised that the new initiative was introduced to address inadequate FX supply and constant pressure on the exchange rate, noting that the country’s four major sources of FX inflow: Proceeds from oil exports, proceeds from non-oil exports, diaspora remittances, and foreign direct/portfolio investments had been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. In his speech at the second edition of the RT200 bi-annual Nonoil Export Summit, which took place in Lagos, a fortnight ago, Emefiele highlighted achievements of the RT200 programme since it was unveiled on February 10. For instance, he announced that rebates to eligible non-oil exporters under the programme had increased to about N81billion and that the country received a total of $4.987billion as non-oil export inflows under the programme this year, which is significantly higher than the $3.190 billion repatriated by non-oil exporters in 2021. Reiterating the advantages of the country having a more diversified economy, Emefiele emphasised the need to improve road infrastructure, with an emphasis on road infrastructure from the ports, to facilitate the ease of transporting goods for export. He restated the CBN’s commitment to strengthening and expanding foreign exchange supply into the market, noting that every stakeholder had a critical role to play in expanding the supply of foreign exchange to the country.

Bankers’ Committee retreat

Clearly to underline the CBN’s determination in ensuring that the objectives of the RT200 are attained, this year’s edition of the annual retreat of the Bankers’ Committee which held in Lagos on Friday and Saturday, had as its theme, “Increasing the Productive Base of the Nigerian Economy and Non-Oil Export Revenues,” and focused on the development of the local manufacturing industry and non-oil sectors, as well as on how to enhance the sector’s capacity to generate foreign exchange inflows. Briefing journalists on the outcome of the retreat on Saturday, Emefiele announced that as part of efforts to complement the significant progress that has so far been recorded under the RT200 programme, one of the resolutions reached by the Bankers’ Committee is that the banking industry will grant a minimum of N500billion in loans to exportoriented companies annually. According to him, with the RT200 programme projected to rake in $2billion this year, the apex bank has rescinded its earlier threat to make lenders begin to source their own forex to meet the needs of their customers and would continue to support the market with foreign exchange. He said: “We are happy that we are seeing the repatriation of non-oil export proceeds through the RT200 programme that has resulted in almost $2bn coming in this year. We are saying, we draw the line, and that every year, the banks, put together, have committed that they will grant export loan facilities to the tune of at least N500billion which the CBN will graduate among the banks, the large banks will take a large share of it, other banks will take smaller parts. “This is intended to further stimulate export financing and also encourage export of goods out of the country so that we can generate export proceeds in an exponential way; that the proceeds from the non-oil sources will be high to the point where, after sometime, it relieves the CBN of the pressure that it currently goes through in finding dollars.” He stated that the N500billion loan facility will be granted annually to non-oil exporters who may need facilities either to bring in equipment with which they can process their goods and manufacture them to high standards that can qualify for export abroad and earn higher value before they were processed. “The CBN will eventually come up with modalities, where it will insist that Bank ‘A’ should grant minimum of ‘x’ amount in export loans and of course you will expect naturally that the big banks will have to take a bigger share of this pie because we also see that the big banks have made tremendous progress in contribution to repatriations that we have seen so far on the RT200 programme,” Emefiele added. The CBN boss also announced that another resolution reached at the retreat was that as part of efforts to ensure that non-oil exports are transported and processed seamlessly at the ports, the Bankers’ Committee has agreed to commence discussions with the management of the Lekki Deep Sea port to see how exporters can be encouraged to divert their cargo from the congested Apapa and Tin Can Island ports, to the facility. Similarly, he said that the Committee will liaise with the Ogun State and Kano State governments with regard to the use of their airports to facilitate the export of goods. He further disclosed that the Committee, in collaboration with the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp), resolved to fund the road project from Lekki to Ondo to facilitate the transportation of goods from the Lekki port to other parts of the country. Another key resolution of the retreat, according to the CBN Governor, is that the lenders “committed to continued support of the creative industry especially as we accelerate the completion of the ongoing Bankers’ Committee project at the National Theatre.”

Conclusion

As analysts pointed out at the weekend, the CBN and Bankers’ Committee’s initiatives to boost non-oil exports deserve the support of all patriotic Nigerians because apart from helping to end the country’s oil dependency and ensuring naira stability, the measures will also bolster the nation’s productive capacity.

