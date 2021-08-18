CBN: Intensifying support for Nigeria’s food security quest

With supply-chain bottlenecks occasioned by COVID-19 crisis which was yet to ease, coupled with the devastating impact of insecurity on farming across the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is stepping up efforts to support the nation’s quest for food security, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Clearly, before the discovery of crude oil in these parts, agriculture was the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy. The country was a leading producer of commodities like palm oil, groundnut, cocoa and cassava. However, the discovery of the black gold led to a sharp decline in the nation’s agricultural output as farmers abandoned their farms and headed for the cities in search of white and blue collar jobs. Given that Nigeria’s current population of over 200 million is projected to hit 450 million in the next 10 to 20 years, the issue of the country taking steps to ensure that it would always be food secured has been a major preoccupation of its fiscal and monetary authorities in recent years. Thus, following his reappointment for a second term in office in June 2019, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed that one of the key areas that the apex bank would pay particular attention to during his second term, was to ensure that it builds on the achievements of its intervention programmes in the agricultural sector between 2014 and 2019 (his first term in office).

10 key commodities

Emefiele stated: “Building on the success of our Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) and other intervention programmes geared towards supporting the growth of our agriculture and manufacturing sectors, we intend to boost productivity growth through the provision of improved seedlings, as well as access to finance for rural farmers in the agricultural sector, across 10 different commodities namely: rice, maize, cassava, cocoa, tomato, cotton, oil-palm, poultry, fish, and livestock/dairy. “So far, we have held series of engagements with importers and producers of these products. Most of them have committed that they would install or expand their production capacities in Nigeria. We believe these measures will help to boost not only our domestic outputs but also improve our annual non-oil exports receipts from $2billion in 2018 to $12billion by 2023. “To complement the progress made so far as well as the lesson learnt from the conduct of pre-vious programmes, we intend to strengthen the capacity building arm of the Anchor Borrowers Programme, which will help support better farming practices and higher outputs for farmers.”

Collaboration with state governments

Thus, for the CBN to able to achieve its goal of boosting the country’s agricultural production, Emefiele held a meeting with governors of the 36 states of the federation, in September 2019, during which he stressed the need for collaboration between federal and state agencies to promote economic growth. He explained that the apex bank was focused on boosting the production of the 10 key agricultural commodities in the states, because it had identified the commodities as having high growth enhancement impact, which could lead to the creation of thousands of jobs, improve capacity of industries, and conserve foreign exchange for the country. He said: “The ultimate objective is to make our states economically viable through enhanced investments by the private sector to create more economic opportunities at the sub-national level, engage our teeming youths in meaningful enterprises, improve internally revenue base for states to meet the developmental expectation of its citizens. This is in addition to what we (CBN) are doing through the ABP to support small holder farms in our rural communities.”

ABP

The most well-known of CBN’s agricultural intervention programmes, the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2015, was designed to assist small-scale farmers to increase the production and supply of feedstock to agro-processors (anchor companies) with the aim of creating an ecosystem to link out-growers (smallholders) to local processors. Specifically, ABP is aimed at providing inputs in kind and cash (for farm labour) to smallholder farmers with a view to boosting the production of rice, maize, poultry, sorghum, cassava, tomatoes, cotton, palm oil, Soybean, among others. According to the guidelines of the programme, a farmer who wants to repay his loan can either do so with cash or give the apex bank his /her produce of same value, after which officials of CBN’s Development Finance Department would sell and recover the loan. Commenting on the achievements of ABP earlier this year, the CBN boss, Emefiele, stated that as of January 2021, the regulator had disbursed N554.61 billion to 2,849,490 farmers to boost food security under the programme since 2015. He explained that under the programme, every farmer with a good repayment record would be eligible to get a solar home system that will provide electricity to power their essential home appliances, noting that the incentive would improve the standard of living of farmers in Nigeria, motivate prompt loan repayment and ultimately enhance the sustainability of the programme. “Loan repayment is the hallmark of every credit cycle and the sustainability of the programme is hinged on farmers’ ability and willingness to repay their loans, and we are constantly engaging with them to enhance their trust in the system,” Emefiele said. He also revealed that over 3.1 million farmers had been fi-nanced for the cultivation of crops across twenty-one agricultural commodities captured under ABP since inception. “A total of 3,107,890 farmers had been financed for the cultivation of 3,801,397 hectares across 21 commodities through 23 participating financial institutions in the 36 States of the Federation and FCT, from the inception of the programme till date,” he said. Similarly, giving an update on ABP during a session with journalists last Friday, the Director, Development Finance Department at CBN, Mr Yusuf Yila, disclosed that a total of N791 billion had been disbursed to over three million farmers across the 36 states, under the programme. He said the programme had helped participating farmers to improve their yields, especially maize, from initial two metric tons per hectare, to five metric tonnes per hectare, while rice yields have been improved to four metric tonnes per hectare. Yela also stated that the apex bank was also investing in reducing post-harvest loses of farm produce, by encouraging dry season farming, which, according to him, is “better in reducing such losses.” He said: “Agriculture works better in the dry season, because you cannot control water during the rainy season, but you can control it during the dry season by using irrigation. The bank is also building silos and irrigation dams to reduce losses.”

ACGSF, others

Apart from stepping up efforts to boost ABP, CBN has also introduced additional measures to further bolster its intervention in the agricultural sector. For instance, the regulator amended the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF), allowing for an increase in the share capital of the Fund from N3 billion to N50 billion, as well as an increase in the maximum amount granted to both collateralised and non-collateralised loans under the scheme. The amendment also allowed the scheme to finance all aspects of the agricultural value chain.

MPC support

Although there have been calls in some quarters for CBN to scale back its interventions in the real sector of the economy as these could distract it from its core monetary policy functions, the apex bank consistently receives the strong backing of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to continue with the interventions. For instance, in the communiqué they issued at the end of their meeting last month, members of MPC expressed optimism that the current interventions by the bank in various sectors of the economy will further depress inflationary pressure as output growth improves and the negative output gap closes. They further noted: “Under the bank’s development finance initiatives, the bank granted N756.51 billion to 3,734,938 small holder farmers cultivating 4.6 million hectares of land, of which N120.24 billion was extended for the 2021 Wet Season to 627,051 farmers for 847,484 hectares of land, under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP); for the Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), the sum of N121.57 billion was disbursed to 32,617 beneficiaries; and for the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), N318.17 billion was released to 679,422 beneficiaries, comprising 572,189 households and 107,233 Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).”

Conclusion

The consensus in industry circles at the weekend was that while food prices remain high due to the current security challenges in the country, inflationary pressures would ease if, as the MPC members noted in their last communiqué, CBN continues with its interventions in various sectors of the economy.

Like this: Like Loading...