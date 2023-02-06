News Top Stories

CBN intercepts hoarded N6m new notes in Ekiti bank

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday discovered N6 million of new notes hoarded by branch of a new generation bank along Bank road, Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. The apex bank’s Deputy Director, Oluwole Owoeye, uncovered the hoarded newly redesigned currencies, while leading a team of officials on monitoring exercise in the state.

In a trending video sighted by our reporter, Owoeye accused the bank of deliberately hoarding the new banknotes it had collected from the CBN for almost two weeks. The Deputy Director who said there was no excuse for keeping the money, saying Deposit Money Banks are sabotaging the apex bank’s efforts in making the new notes available for Nigerians. His words, “I’m currently at Sterling Bank, Ado-Ekiti as part of this monitoring compliance with the guidelines by CBN.

They have six million which they have collected from the bank for almost two weeks.” “They have not dispensed any. They said they are yet to configure their ATM. He said: “I don’t know why. I have brought their attention to the penalty clause of one million per day. “They have five ATMs. They don’t have any reason for keeping this money. “The zonal service manager, Mr Tunde Onipede, promised that by 10am latest tomorrow (Monday), because I told him by latest 10am I’ll be here and I want to see the machine dispensing this money.” “What is the name again? Olumide Owolabi (Service Manager, Ado) and Motunrayo Babayele. My name is Oluwole Owoeye and I am a deputy director of CBN.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Property enumeration: W’Bank promises $2m grant each to state govts

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The World Bank is to offer $2 million grant to any state government that was able to achieve 50 per cent and above update of its property record before June 30 next year. The update shall include accurate information of the name of the owner/occupier of property, size of the land parcel, size of the […]
News Top Stories

DMO lists $4bn Eurobond on FMDQ securities exchange

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has confirmed listing Federal Government’s $4 billion Eurobond on FMDQ Group Securities Exchange. The debt agency disclosed this yesterday via its official Twitter handle.   The Eurobond was listed in three tranches of seven years, $1.25 billion due September 2028 at 6.125 per cent; 12 years, $1.50 billion due September […]
News

COVID-19: Europe’s worst infection hotspot Madrid heads for lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Madrid will become the first European capital to go back into lockdown in coming days after the region’s leader reluctantly agreed on Thursday to obey a central government order to ban non-essential travel to and from the Spanish capital. In order to fight a steep surge in COVID-19 cases, Madrid and nine nearby municipalities […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica