CBN intercepts N6m new notes hoarded in Ekiti bank

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Sunday found N6 million new notes hoarded by a branch of a new generation bank located along Bank Road in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The Apex bank Deputy Director, Oluwole Owoeye uncovered the hoarded newly redesigned currencies while leading a team of officials on a monitoring exercise in the state.

In a trending video viewed by New Telegraph, Owoeye accused the bank of deliberately hoarding the new banknotes it had collected from the CBN for almost two weeks.

The Deputy Director, who said there was no excuse for keeping the money, insisted Deposit Money Banks are sabotaging the apex bank’s efforts in making the new notes available for Nigerians.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...