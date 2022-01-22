CBN introduces additional measures to tackle over-invoicing, FX overpricing

In what it described as a regulation that is, “primarily aimed at achieving accurate value from import and export items in and out of Nigeria,” the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday announced the introduction of e-evaluator and e-invoice to replace hard copy final invoice as part of the documentation required for all import and export transactions.

In a circular to authorised dealers and the general public posted on its website, the apex bank stated that: “Effective February 1 2022, all import and export operations will require the submission of an Electronic invoice (e-Invoice) authenticated by the Authorised Dealer Banks on the Nigeria Single Window portal-Trade Monitoring System (TRMS).”

Specifically, the CBN said that the system would operate on a Global Price Verification Mechanism guided by a benchmark price. It explained that the benchmark price: “Is the actual spot market price obtainable at the time of consummation of invoicing, in that market where the goods are traded.” According to the CBN, imports and exports with unit prices that are more than 2.5 per cent of the, “verified global checkmate prices,” would be queried and will not be allowed for successful completion of either Form M or Form NXP as the case may be. It directed that under the new system all importers and exporters must ensure that their purchase/sale contract with their suppliers complies with the new regulation and that that the supplier’s invoice must be submitted in electronic format and authenticated by the authorised dealer bank as part of the documentation for payment.

Furthermore, the CBN directed that all suppliers/ buyers of goods or services for import/export operations into or out of the country must register on dedicated electronic portal that it has provided and operated by its agent service providers. The regulator stated that an annual subscription fee of $350 will be charged per authentication of suppliers on the system. However, the CBN said that import and export transactions made by security agencies, supplies to diplomatic and consular missions, international agencies dependent on the UN and donations made by foreign governments or international organisations to Foundations, Charities as well as recognized humanitarian organisations, and goods directly supplied by a foreign government are exempted from the submission of the e-invoices. Also, exempted, according to the apex bank, are individual invoices-for imports/ exports- with a value of less than $10,000 (or its equivalent in another currency).

However, it emphasised that where suppliers have an annual cumulative invoicing value equal to or above $500,000(or its equivalent in another currency), such suppliers must submit e-invoices for all their operations, regardless of the individual value of an invoice.” Saturday Telegraph reports that in August 2020, the CBN directed banks and other authorised dealers to desist from opening Forms ‘M’ whose payment are routed through a buying company, agent, or other third parties. The apex bank also announced the introduction of a product price verification mechanism, which is to help prevent overpricing or mispricing of imported goods and services.

