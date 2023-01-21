News

CBN introduces cash swap policy for new notes in villages, others

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

In furtherance of achieving seamless swap of old notes for the new ones, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced cash swap policy in villages and financially included areas ahead of the January 31 deadline for the old notes to cease being legal tender.

It is to be launched on January 23 in partnership with super agents, the apex bank said in a statement issued Saturday.

The circular: ‘BSD/DIR/PUB/LAB/15/022, was addressed to Deposit Money Banks, Mobile Money Operators, Super Agents and Agent Naira Redesign Policy.

The CBN redesigned the N1,000, N500 and N200 notes in December with the plan to withdraw the old notes by the end of January, but the new notes have been poorly circulated by the apex bank.

The CBN said the poor circulation resulted to the Swap Programme.

But the apex bank said rural dwellers and participants will pay agents an unspecified amount as fee to swap the new N1,000, N500 and N200 notes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Fresh controversy over HOSTCOM’s surveillance contract demands

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Members of Host Communities of Nigeria producing oil and gas, Bayelsa State chapter, have demanded to be included in the oil and gas surveillance and security contract as contained in the Petroleum Industry Act. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa during an advocacy visit to the president of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Benjamin Okaba, Chairman of HOSTCOM, […]
News

Report terrorists to institutions, Buhari urges Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to always report the activities of the terrorists in the country to security agencies. The President made this call Saturday after the Eid-el-Kabir prayer at his country home in Daura, Katsina State. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said increased […]
News

Lalong to Council Chairmen: No wasteful spending, financial recklessness

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Lalong has warned all the council chairmen in the state not to embark in wasteful spending and financial recklessness in their councils, but instead must embrace prudence and accountability.   Lalong stated this on Tuesday while swearing in the former Deputy  National Welfare Secretary of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica