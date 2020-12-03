CBN introduces ‘Special Bills’ to deepen financial markets

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday announced that it had introduced “Special Bills” as part of efforts to “deepen the financial markets and avail the monetary authority with an additional liquidity management tool.”

The apex bank stated this in a circular signed by its Director, Banking Supervision, Mr. Bello Hassan, which was posted on its website. According to the circular, the features of the special bills include “Tenor of 90 days; zero coupon, applicable yield at issuance will be determined by the CBN and the instrument will be tradable amongst banks, retail and institutional investors.”

It also stated that the instrument shall not be accepted for repurchase agreement transactions with the CBN and shall not be discountable at the CBN window; and that the instrument will qualify as liquid assets in the computation of liquidity ratio for deposit money banks.

“The CBN will continue to ensure optimal regulation of systemic liquidity and promote efficient financial markets in support of economic recovery and sustained growth,” the circular added. Also the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is to issue a total of N850.4billion worth of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) in the first quarter of 2021, N68.1billion more than the N918.5billion it planned to raise in Q4’20. The apex bank stated this in its first quarter 2021 Nigerian Treasury Bills issuance programme calendar released yesterday.

A breakdown of the programme details of the first quarter 2021 treasury bills shows that the CBN will, for the first three months of next year, issue T-Bills consisting of a total of N76.8billion for 91-day tenor, N176.9 billion for 182-day tenor and N596.7 billion for 364-day tenor. The CBN issues Treasury Bills twice in a month to help the Federal Government fund its budget deficit, managing liquidity in the system and curb inflation.

In recent times, T-Bills rates have dropped significantly as a result of the CBN’s deliberate policy to discourage lenders from pushing idle funds into fixed income securities and to instead channel such funds into extending credit to the real sector of the economy. A few days ago, for instance, the annualised yield on 335-day T-bill dropped by three bps to 0.15 per cent from 0.18 per cent.

