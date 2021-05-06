CBN invests N3.5bn in Anambra’s agro sector in 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says Anambra accessed N3. 5 billion under the CBN Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS) and Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS) in the year 2020. The Branch Controller of CBN in Anambra State, Mr Benedict Maduagwu, said this at the twoday currency fair held in Awka on Wednesday.

Maduagwu said the state accessed the sum of N2 billion under CACS and another N1.5 billon AADS during the agricultural year. He said the state had participated actively in CBN interventions and had translated to higher productivity and prosperity for beneficiaries as well as helping to prevent recession in the state.

Maduagwu, however, observed that there was need for people to embrace various financing windows of CBN, hence the need for the sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns in the area. He said: “I am glad to inform you that Anambra State had been participating actively in the CBN Intervention programmes.

Like this: Like Loading...