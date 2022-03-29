CBN issues guidelines for credit guarantee firms

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued guidelines for the regulation and supervision of Credit Gurantee Companies (CGCs), a move, the apex bank said, was part of its efforts to stimulate lending to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). According to the apex bank, “Credit Guarantee Companies (CGCs) are expected to provide thirdparty credit risk mitigation to lenders through the absorption of a portion of the lender’s losses on the loans made to Nigeria-based MSMEs in case of default. A guarantee issued by a CGC represents a legal commitment to discharge an agreed portion of the liability of a borrower in the case of default.” Specifically, the guidelines stated that a CGC is an institution licensed by the CBN with the primary objective of providing guarantees to banks and other lending financial institutions licensed by the apex bank against the risk of default by obligors. Apart from improving access to credit for MSMEs, other objectives of the CGC scheme, according to the guidelines, include reducing credit risk in lending by providing guarantees to Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs), stimulating lower interest rates on loans, promoting flexible collateral requirements by PFIs, accelerating economic growth and decrease unemployment, fostering sustainable and inclusive growth and improving risk management in the financial system.
Related Articles
FBNH confirms Otedola’s 5% acquisition worth N22.28bn
•Adenuga still largest shareholder with 17% stake •Odukale family owns 12% holdings Businessman, Mr. Femi Otedola and his nominee, Calvados Global Services Limited have acquired a total of 1,818,551,625 units of shares worth N22.28 billion from the FBN Holdings’ issued share capital of 35,895,292,791. This was confirmed by FBNH’s Company Secretary, Mr Seyi Kosoko, in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Okonjo-Iweala among Time’s 100 most influential people
Director-General of the World Trade Org a n i s a t i o n (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, has been named by Time Magazine among the world’s 100 most influential people for 2021. Recognitions by the influential magazine were for persons grouped in five categories, including Titans, Pioneers, Artists, Leaders and Icons. Okonjo-Iweala, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
‘How SON will grow economy through brands protection
Product counterfeiting and brand-cloning have been identified as a major set-back to the Federal Government’s efforts to promote industrial growth and local production. This came as the Director General of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim has said that product cloning short-changes brand owners and the consumers of their hard […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)