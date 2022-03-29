Business

CBN issues guidelines for credit guarantee firms

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued guidelines for the regulation and supervision of Credit Gurantee Companies (CGCs), a move, the apex bank said, was part of its efforts to stimulate lending to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). According to the apex bank, “Credit Guarantee Companies (CGCs) are expected to provide thirdparty credit risk mitigation to lenders through the absorption of a portion of the lender’s losses on the loans made to Nigeria-based MSMEs in case of default. A guarantee issued by a CGC represents a legal commitment to discharge an agreed portion of the liability of a borrower in the case of default.” Specifically, the guidelines stated that a CGC is an institution licensed by the CBN with the primary objective of providing guarantees to banks and other lending financial institutions licensed by the apex bank against the risk of default by obligors. Apart from improving access to credit for MSMEs, other objectives of the CGC scheme, according to the guidelines, include reducing credit risk in lending by providing guarantees to Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs), stimulating lower interest rates on loans, promoting flexible collateral requirements by PFIs, accelerating economic growth and decrease unemployment, fostering sustainable and inclusive growth and improving risk management in the financial system.

 

