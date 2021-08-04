CBN issues guidelines for payments service firms

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued guidelines for licensing and regulation of Payments Service Holding Companies (PSHC). According to a circular posted on its website yesterday, the guidelines follow the CBN’s recent unveiling of new license categorizations for the Nigerian payments system, which required companies seeking to offer switching and processing services, payment solution services as well as mobile money services, to set up a PSHC structure that would clearly delineate the activities of subsidiaries, thus preventing commingling of activities, facilitate management of risks and enable the apex bank exercise adequate regulatory oversight on all the companies operating within the group. Specifically, the circular states: “The PSHC shall be non-operating, existing solely to carry out investment in approved subsidiaries without engaging in the day-to-day management and operations of subsidiaries. “For any PSHC structure to emerge, there shall be at the minimum, two subsidiaries, which include a Mobile Money Operator (MMO) and a Switching company.” On licensing requirements, the guidelines state that the licensing process for PSHC will be in two phases: Approvalin- Principle (AIP) and Final Licence. For the former, promoters of a proposed PSHC are required to pay a nonrefundable application fee of N1million, while for the latter, the guidelines stipulate that not later than six months after obtaining the AIP, the promoters would be required to pay a nonrefundable licensing fee of N5million.
